5 Easy Winter Hikes Near Indianapolis That Look Prettier With Snow On The Ground

Indianapolis is probably not the first location you picture when you think of "hiking." And yet, while the Indiana state capital does bear a well-earned reputation for the Indiana Pacers NBA team, the NFL Scouting Combine, and more, it also has some of the best urban hikes in the Midwest. Many of the city's walking routes and cycling paths combine scenic routes with aspects of Indianapolis's surprisingly rich culture.

For example, you can explore Indianapolis's vibrant art scene and urban gardens on the Indy Cultural Trail. Or, if you're into cycling, you can bike from downtown to the Indiana countryside on the lovely Monon Greenway rail trail. Indianapolis also has a striking network of community parks, state parks, and green spaces both within the city limits and the surrounding area, all perfect for a much-needed escape into nature.

No matter which trail you choose, however, the common picture of all Indianapolis hiking routes sees them decked in the rich greens of spring, summer, and fall. Less commonly seen is what these trails look like in the cold winter months. And yet, despite the harsh reputation of Indiana's Midwest winters, many of its best trails are at their most beautiful when covered in a fresh layer of snow. From picturesque tours of Downtown Indianapolis in its snowy best to magical passages through quiet winter forests, these five easy Indianapolis-area trails are at their prettiest when the winter snow hits.