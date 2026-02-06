Missouri's Artsy City Near The Illinois Border Offers Kayaking And Scenic River Views
It was Mark Twain who wrote, "The Mississippi River towns are comely, clean, well built, and pleasing to the eye, and cheering to the spirit." The legendary writer knows a thing or two about this great river, having grown up along it in the Missouri town of Hannibal, full of Christmas festivity, events, and shops are at every turn. About 35 miles southeast of his boyhood town, along the Mississippi River, sits a river city that Twain would've certainly included in his glowing appraisal. Louisiana is a historic city with a past stretching back over 200 years and a present focused on art, community, and recreation on its flowing stretch of the Mississippi that separates it from the state of Illinois.
Louisiana has sat along the riverbank since 1816, when it was first a humble settlement. Over the centuries, it has become a charming and prosperous city that still preserves much of its history through statues and historic homes and buildings, including those along Georgia Street with the iconic Mesker prefabricated sheet metal facades used between the late-1800s and early-1900s in the Midwest. This architecture lends Louisiana its beautiful and intriguing aesthetic, parts of which have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Along with its collection of Italianate, Greek Revival, and turn-of-the-century architecture, Louisiana is proud of its art culture and community. The city is part of Missouri's 50 Miles of Art, a cherished initiative supporting local artists in three Missouri cities — Louisiana, Hannibal, and Clarksville — connected by the riverside Route 79. If art and history are Louisiana's favorite sons, the Mississippi River is its favorite daughter. Multiple scenic lookout points, river-based festivals, and numerous kayaking opportunities ensure visitors get well acquainted with this inspiring waterway.
Exploring the Mississippi River in Louisiana, Missouri
During your Louisiana trip, you can admire the Mississippi from afar or get up close and personal. For many, the latter involves getting out on the water in a kayak or canoe. The New Louisiana Boat Ramp, located past the end of South Carolina Street, is the most convenient place to launch your boat, whether motorized or non-motorized. It's also a decent spot to sit and enjoy lunch at the picnic table overlooking the river.
Sugar Creek, along Pike 115 about 15 minutes out of town, is another kayak entry for the Mississippi via the connecting Salt River. This is better if you plan on spending the entire day kayaking, as it can take around five hours to paddle down the Salt, onto the Mississippi, and back to Louisiana. The birdwatching is great, though, including herons, eagles, woodpeckers, and hummingbirds. While paddling in Louisiana isn't as embraced as in Noel, the "Canoeing Capital of the Ozarks," the kayaking here is still very enjoyable. Unfortunately, there aren't any places to rent kayaks or canoes, so you'll need to bring your own.
If you prefer to admire the Mississippi River while staying on dry land, you can do so at multiple spots around the city. As the name suggests, Riverview Park is one of the better places for Mississippi vistas. The lookout here provides sweeping views up and down the river and across to the banks in Illinois. It has viewing binoculars, a playground, and benches for those who want to linger.
Art, history, and community collide in Louisiana, Missouri
As you explore Louisiana's streets, you'll stumble upon beautiful murals on some of the buildings. These are part of the Louisiana Mural Organization's initiative to bring art to the city. There are more than 20, including works commemorating Pike County's history and others paying homage to the city's surroundings. The murals have been painted by local Missouri artists and those from around the country who now live there.
Continue your art expedition by driving about 15 minutes to St. Louis University's Henry Lay Sculpture Park. It's a peaceful place for reflection amongst nature and art. You can stroll along the 5-mile trail past forests, meadows, and a lake while seeing over 10 sculptures telling unique stories. Eye-catching works like Three Sisters, Westward Journey, and Self Made Man invite you to explore the past and present. The adjoining Story Woods is also worth visiting.
To experience the connectivity of this community, visit Louisiana during Country Colorfest, usually held on the third weekend of October each year. Over the weekend, you can shop for local arts and crafts, tuck into delicious eats at food stalls, and enjoy live music. The festival's entertainment also includes a lively street parade, lip-syncing contest, and car show. You can stay at a few places along the river in Louisiana, including a budget-friendly motel and the much quainter Great River Road B&B. If you're flying in from out of state, the nearest major airport is St. Louis Lambert International Airport, about a 90-minute drive from the city. You could also make a day trip from Louisiana to St. Louis, which is only 85 miles away. If you do, try staying at the St. Louis 21c Museum Hotel, an immersive Missouri art museum that doubles as a hotel.