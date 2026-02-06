Missouri's Artsy City Near The Illinois Border Offers Kayaking And Scenic River Views

It was Mark Twain who wrote, "The Mississippi River towns are comely, clean, well built, and pleasing to the eye, and cheering to the spirit." The legendary writer knows a thing or two about this great river, having grown up along it in the Missouri town of Hannibal, full of Christmas festivity, events, and shops are at every turn. About 35 miles southeast of his boyhood town, along the Mississippi River, sits a river city that Twain would've certainly included in his glowing appraisal. Louisiana is a historic city with a past stretching back over 200 years and a present focused on art, community, and recreation on its flowing stretch of the Mississippi that separates it from the state of Illinois.

Louisiana has sat along the riverbank since 1816, when it was first a humble settlement. Over the centuries, it has become a charming and prosperous city that still preserves much of its history through statues and historic homes and buildings, including those along Georgia Street with the iconic Mesker prefabricated sheet metal facades used between the late-1800s and early-1900s in the Midwest. This architecture lends Louisiana its beautiful and intriguing aesthetic, parts of which have been added to the National Register of Historic Places.

Along with its collection of Italianate, Greek Revival, and turn-of-the-century architecture, Louisiana is proud of its art culture and community. The city is part of Missouri's 50 Miles of Art, a cherished initiative supporting local artists in three Missouri cities — Louisiana, Hannibal, and Clarksville — connected by the riverside Route 79. If art and history are Louisiana's favorite sons, the Mississippi River is its favorite daughter. Multiple scenic lookout points, river-based festivals, and numerous kayaking opportunities ensure visitors get well acquainted with this inspiring waterway.