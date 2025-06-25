The 'Canoeing Capital Of The Ozarks' Is A Small Missouri City With Gorgeous River Paddling

Travel expert Samantha Brown calls the Ozarks a hot spot for Midwesterners craving a fall vacation, but many would argue that the region's natural beauty can easily be enjoyed year-round. Spanning a footprint that includes multiple states, you can get your dose of culture in the Arkansas Ozarks at the world's "Folk Music Capital" and then hop the state line to Missouri and experience some of the famous water-based adventures the Ozarks is known for. In fact, one small Missouri city has become a hotspot for people looking to float their way through the Ozarks and has taken ownership of two impressive titles. Noel, Missouri has a tagline on the city's website that reads, "The Christmas city and Canoeing Capital of the Ozarks."

"The Christmas City" nickname dates back to the 1930's when a postmaster came up with the bright idea of creating a special Christmas postmark for Noel. The idea caught on, and people from all over the world still send their Christmas cards to get stamped with the special Noel postmark. The bragging rights within the canoeing scene comes from the city's close proximity and easy access to the Elk River. As one Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "With the beautiful Bluffs overlooking the river in Noel, you can enjoy a canoe, raft, tube or anything that floats really. I used to come here 50 years ago as a kid and not much has really changed over the years. Great vacation area."