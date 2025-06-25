The 'Canoeing Capital Of The Ozarks' Is A Small Missouri City With Gorgeous River Paddling
Travel expert Samantha Brown calls the Ozarks a hot spot for Midwesterners craving a fall vacation, but many would argue that the region's natural beauty can easily be enjoyed year-round. Spanning a footprint that includes multiple states, you can get your dose of culture in the Arkansas Ozarks at the world's "Folk Music Capital" and then hop the state line to Missouri and experience some of the famous water-based adventures the Ozarks is known for. In fact, one small Missouri city has become a hotspot for people looking to float their way through the Ozarks and has taken ownership of two impressive titles. Noel, Missouri has a tagline on the city's website that reads, "The Christmas city and Canoeing Capital of the Ozarks."
"The Christmas City" nickname dates back to the 1930's when a postmaster came up with the bright idea of creating a special Christmas postmark for Noel. The idea caught on, and people from all over the world still send their Christmas cards to get stamped with the special Noel postmark. The bragging rights within the canoeing scene comes from the city's close proximity and easy access to the Elk River. As one Tripadvisor reviewer explained, "With the beautiful Bluffs overlooking the river in Noel, you can enjoy a canoe, raft, tube or anything that floats really. I used to come here 50 years ago as a kid and not much has really changed over the years. Great vacation area."
How to float the Elk River in Noel, Missouri
The Elk River is a good spot for anyone looking to spend some time on the gorgeous water. It usually never gets over a Class II as far as rapids, making it a good option for all paddlers — even novices. You have options too. You can take a leisurely 1-mile float that takes about an hour, or you can get a little more adventurous with a 12-mile float that could last all day.
You aren't limited to just canoes either. Depending on who you book your float trip with, you may also be able to rent rafts, kayaks, or tubes. Want to keep the float party going into the night? On select nights you can break out the glow sticks at River Ranch Resort and take a nighttime float down the river in glowing tubes. However, the resort isn't the only rental option and you'll find multiple providers that offer a variety of float trips in the area.
As for accommodations, you can camp along the shores of the Elk River, making it even easier to wake up and jump on the water. You don't have to rough it in a tent though. The campground at Trestle Park, Lazy Days Resort, and River Ranch Resort are a few options that also have RV hookups and cabins. River Ranch also has dome-shaped glamping pods as an additional lodging option.
Other fun things to do near Noel, Missouri
While the city's claim to fame may be its Christmas postmarks and its amazing paddling, there's more to do in this scenic spot than just pay a visit to the post office and the river. At the time of writing, Tripadvisor lists Bluff Dwellers Cave as the top attraction in Noel, with one reviewer saying, "We've visited several caves in Missouri and Arkansas and this is one of the best, a must-see! Gorgeous formations, unique layout, feels similar to a slot canyon with high and narrow passageways."
If you aren't much of a cave person and want to toast to a great day of paddling on the river instead, you can make a trip to Tall Pines Distillery. Here, you'll be able to sample some of the local flavors like the Maple Rye or Cherry Pie Moonshine. The distillery is just a few minutes away from the Elk River, and an easy thing to add on to your paddling trip.
Luckily, Noel is also pretty easy to get to. If you're flying in, you can land at the Northwest Arkansas National Airport (XNA). This airport is only about 40 minutes away from Noel and is located in Bentonville, Arkansas, the world's mountain biking capital. The airport services multiple airlines including American, Allegiant, Delta, United, Frontier, and Breeze.