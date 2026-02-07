America's 5 Longest Natural Bridges That Don't Skimp On Stunning Views

When you see a natural bridge, it's almost hard to believe that it wasn't secretly human-made. Seemingly sculpted from canyons and made of long, slender rock suspended over space, natural bridges are bewildering sights. Often safe to walk under or view from a cliffside observation platform, these landmarks make for great scenic hiking destinations. For all their improbability, there are over a dozen recognized natural bridges across the United States, but the ones that are most breathtaking can span more than 200 feet in length.

There's a slight distinction between a natural bridge and a natural arch. As the Natural Arch and Bridge Society (NABS) puts it, all natural bridges are natural arches, but not vice versa. In this way, a natural bridge is even rarer and more unique than a natural arch. The organization defines a natural bridge as one formed mostly by a current of water gradually eroding the space beneath it, leaving just the bridge itself suspended. Other natural arches can form from a variety of forces, including earthquakes, glaciers, and simple weathering.

We ranked formations that are clearly classified as natural bridges, shaped by water currents. These five natural bridges were deemed the longest in the U.S. based on published measurements, using NABS' longest spans list as a baseline. Notably, all are in the Southwest, and most are in Utah, the state also known for having the most natural arches.