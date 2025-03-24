Situated Between Red Rock Canyons Is One Of America's Prettiest Lakes For Endless Outdoor Fun Out West

To help you plan your trip, it's a good idea to think about what kinds of activities you want to do — Lake Powell offers the opportunity to try everything if you'd like. The best time to visit Lake Powell for water sports is April through June and September through October, according to LakePowell.com. But with water to dip into, even a hot summer day at the lake will be a good one. Water temperatures range from the high 40s in winter to the low 80s in the summer. One reason you might avoid the summer months is because they're crowded as residents try to get a break from the relentless heat in both Arizona and Utah. For fewer crowds, consider visiting in the fall or winter, when the focus around Lake Powell shifts to fishing and hiking. Cooler temperatures make for peaceful days on the trails, and you'll have more of the lake to yourself. No matter the time of year, sunscreen and hydration are essential.

There are a few ways to reach Lake Powell, including flying into Page Municipal Airport in Page, Arizona. The airport offers flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport dozens of times per month and has rental cars available for visitors. Page is home to Horseshoe Bend, one of the most photographed spots in Arizona, as well as Waterholes Canyon, a stunning but less crowded alternative to the famous Antelope Canyon. Many Lake Powell Reddit users also recommend staying in Page, especially if it's your first visit. If you want to visit the famed Rainbow Bridge, Page is often the pickup spot for a guided tour. From this charming community, you'll be just minutes away from the lake and its amenities. You can also fly into Phoenix, Flagstaff, Salt Lake City, or Las Vegas, though these are all hours away from Lake Powell.