Situated Between Red Rock Canyons Is One Of America's Prettiest Lakes For Endless Outdoor Fun Out West
About 2,000 miles of shoreline, water sports galore, and a breathtaking natural bridge tucked within red rock canyons? Count us in for a lake vacation in this unexpected western gem. Lake Powell, located within Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, straddles the border between Northern Arizona and Southern Utah. It spans 1.25 million acres, making it one of the largest protected recreation areas in the U.S. You can access the from marinas in either state, which offer boat rentals and equipment — so no need to pack your kayak!
Lake Powell is a man-made reservoir created by the construction of the Glen Canyon Dam, which was built to regulate water flow along the Colorado River. Today, it is the second largest man-made reservoir in America (nearby Lake Mead is the largest). In 2023, it made national headlines as prolonged drought caused water levels to drop to historic lows. However, the lake levels went up in 2024, rising above 40% capacity for the first time in several years.
Beyond its role as a recreational hotspot, Lake Powell is a critical water and power source. Millions of people in Arizona, Utah, five other Western states, and two dozen Native American tribes rely on it for drinking water, agriculture, and hydroelectric power generation. While water levels fluctuate, Lake Powell remains an incredible destination, offering visitors the chance to explore newly uncovered areas alongside its classic attractions.
Planning your lake vacation
To help you plan your trip, it's a good idea to think about what kinds of activities you want to do — Lake Powell offers the opportunity to try everything if you'd like. The best time to visit Lake Powell for water sports is April through June and September through October, according to LakePowell.com. But with water to dip into, even a hot summer day at the lake will be a good one. Water temperatures range from the high 40s in winter to the low 80s in the summer. One reason you might avoid the summer months is because they're crowded as residents try to get a break from the relentless heat in both Arizona and Utah. For fewer crowds, consider visiting in the fall or winter, when the focus around Lake Powell shifts to fishing and hiking. Cooler temperatures make for peaceful days on the trails, and you'll have more of the lake to yourself. No matter the time of year, sunscreen and hydration are essential.
There are a few ways to reach Lake Powell, including flying into Page Municipal Airport in Page, Arizona. The airport offers flights from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport dozens of times per month and has rental cars available for visitors. Page is home to Horseshoe Bend, one of the most photographed spots in Arizona, as well as Waterholes Canyon, a stunning but less crowded alternative to the famous Antelope Canyon. Many Lake Powell Reddit users also recommend staying in Page, especially if it's your first visit. If you want to visit the famed Rainbow Bridge, Page is often the pickup spot for a guided tour. From this charming community, you'll be just minutes away from the lake and its amenities. You can also fly into Phoenix, Flagstaff, Salt Lake City, or Las Vegas, though these are all hours away from Lake Powell.
Houseboat or hotel?
This stunning lake was named one of the 40 Best Affordable Family Vacations in the U.S. by Country Living Magazine, which praised its crystal-clear waters and jaw-dropping scenery as top reasons to bring the family. One of the factors that makes Lake Powell so affordable is the variety of accommodations available, from houseboats and hotels to campgrounds and vacation homes. A popular way to experience the destination is to get a group together and rent a houseboat to spread the cost. For example, during peak season, a 75-foot houseboat that sleeps up to 14 people costs around $7,500 for five days, while a smaller 50-foot boat with a water slide, accommodating up to 10, is available for about $3,000 for five days. The official Lake Powell website offers a comparison tool to help you find the best option for your trip. If you rent a houseboat, staff from the marina will train you on how to operate it safely. Don't want to be this hands-on? Maybe glamping near Sedona is more your speed.
Stocking up on groceries and cooking meals onboard or in a vacation rental will also help stretch your budget. You could even try fishing for your dinner. Lake Powell is home to a variety of fish including striped bass, small and largemouth bass, walleye, pike, and catfish — just don't forget to get a Utah fishing license.