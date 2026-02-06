This Tropical Caribbean Island Is Easily Accessible Via Short, Scenic Ferry From Fort Lauderdale

The allure of a Caribbean getaway is a no-brainer, especially when temperatures drop below freezing in much of the country. It's no surprise the Caribbean has been crowned the world's top beach destination for 2026. Sugar-white beaches, crystalline warm waters, fruity drinks with umbrellas, the aroma of suntan lotion, and uplifting island vibes are what many need right now. If you find yourself debating between a party-packed South Florida jaunt or a quiet Bahamas getaway, you're in luck, because you can have both in one trip without the hassle of booking additional flights or dealing with busy airports. Just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, the island of Bimini, the westernmost island in the Caribbean, is now accessible by a scenic ferry ride from Fort Lauderdale.

Operated by Balearia Caribbean, the two-hour journey operates every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday in both directions. The outbound sailing from Fort Lauderdale departs at 9:00 a.m. and arrives at Port Alice on North Bimin at 11:00 a.m. The return from Bimini departs at 6:00 p.m. and arrives in Fort Lauderdale two hours later. Prices start at $180 round trip on the modern and efficient Jaume II. A breathtaking island full of watersports, passengers can choose to arrive in the morning for a day of water activities, sightseeing, or relaxation, and return on the same day ferry, or opt for hotel stay packages at Resorts World Bimini. Of course, passengers may purchase transportation only and arrange accommodations independently. Balearia even allows passengers to bring their furry friends along for special pet island time, or haul along your vehicle, bicycle, or scooter to explore Bimini's many attractions.