This Tropical Caribbean Island Is Easily Accessible Via Short, Scenic Ferry From Fort Lauderdale
The allure of a Caribbean getaway is a no-brainer, especially when temperatures drop below freezing in much of the country. It's no surprise the Caribbean has been crowned the world's top beach destination for 2026. Sugar-white beaches, crystalline warm waters, fruity drinks with umbrellas, the aroma of suntan lotion, and uplifting island vibes are what many need right now. If you find yourself debating between a party-packed South Florida jaunt or a quiet Bahamas getaway, you're in luck, because you can have both in one trip without the hassle of booking additional flights or dealing with busy airports. Just 50 miles off the coast of Florida, the island of Bimini, the westernmost island in the Caribbean, is now accessible by a scenic ferry ride from Fort Lauderdale.
Operated by Balearia Caribbean, the two-hour journey operates every Sunday, Wednesday, and Friday in both directions. The outbound sailing from Fort Lauderdale departs at 9:00 a.m. and arrives at Port Alice on North Bimin at 11:00 a.m. The return from Bimini departs at 6:00 p.m. and arrives in Fort Lauderdale two hours later. Prices start at $180 round trip on the modern and efficient Jaume II. A breathtaking island full of watersports, passengers can choose to arrive in the morning for a day of water activities, sightseeing, or relaxation, and return on the same day ferry, or opt for hotel stay packages at Resorts World Bimini. Of course, passengers may purchase transportation only and arrange accommodations independently. Balearia even allows passengers to bring their furry friends along for special pet island time, or haul along your vehicle, bicycle, or scooter to explore Bimini's many attractions.
What you need to know to book Balearia Caribbean Ferry
From Fort Lauderdale, Balearia Jaume II departs from Port Everglades Terminal 21. A valid passport is required for all US citizens. United States residents must present a valid Green Card and a passport of their country of citizenship. Check-in at the terminal commences at 6:00 a.m. and closes at 8:00 a.m. From Bimini, check-in is required no less than one hour before the scheduled departure time. All passengers are permitted one carry-on bag with a maximum circumference of 22 x 18 x 10 inches and a weight of no more than 26.5 pounds, at no extra charge. To avoid additional baggage fees, you can save serious packing space with these game-changing vacation wardrobe tips.
Aboard the bi-level Jaume II, passengers have room to roam around and plenty of open-air space to take in the scenic views. The open-concept design is filled with natural light, with lots of room to stretch. Stop at the snack bar for light bites, refreshments, or a cocktail, or head to the outdoor terrace to sail in the open breeze. In addition to Wi-Fi, a selection of films, documentaries, and kids' programming is available onboard, as well as convenient duty-free shopping.
Exploring Bimini and Resorts World
Boasting tales of Ernest Hemingway, the Lost City of Atlantis, and a historical shipwreck, the tiny island of Bimini is big on legendary lore. Crystal clear waters and coral reefs make Bimini a world-class diving and snorkeling destination. Arising eerily from the sea is the Sapona Wreck, a partially submerged shipwreck from the early 20th century that is a favorite for underwater exploration. More mystery awaits at Bimini Road, an enigmatic stretch of underwater limestone formations with a fabled connection to the Lost City of Atlantis. Come face-to-face with stingrays with expert guides at Honeymoon Harbor or Gun Cay.
Known as the Sport Fishing Capital of the World, big game fishing is a major attraction. Marlin, tuna, and sailfish are among the premium catches, with tournaments scheduled throughout the year. There's plenty to keep you busy on dry terrain, too. A must-visit is the Hemingway Home and Museum, where you can learn about the renowned author's connection to the island and his inspiration for the novel "Islands in the Stream."
Like its sister hotel and casino in Las Vegas, Resorts World Bimini is a lively luxury hotel with an impressive selection of dining, relaxation, and entertainment options, with 305 rooms and suites, four outdoor pools, a 10,000 square foot casino, and 16 dining and bar options. The sparkling white sand beach is the hotel's most tempting asset, which features rows of lounge chairs, umbrellas, and bamboo-covered cabanas that invite you for a day of restorative relaxation or spirited beach fun. Rates at Resorts World Bimini start at $274 per night; however, the hotel offers special rates that include round-trip ferry transportation, discounts for extended stays, and upcoming events.