New York's Charming Adirondack Mountain Community Is An Oasis Of Lakes, Trails, And Natural Beauty

Encompassing 6 million acres, New York's Adirondack Park is one of America's largest state parks and an endless paradise of beauty and recreation. While famous locations such as Lake Placid — host of the 1980 Winter Olympics — garner the most attention, the Adirondacks have a lot to offer as well. The region is comprised of over 100 communities, including the charming town of Caroga Lake.

Caroga Lake, population 496, is located in the southern Adirondack region and surrounded by a wealth of natural beauty. With lakes, forests, mountains, and miles of trails interweaving through it all, it's a utopia for outdoor enthusiasts. While summertime is the most popular time to visit, especially for water sports fans, Caroga Lake has exciting activities on offer year-round.

The town itself is small, quaint, and full of Adirondack country charm. You won't find any all-inclusive mega resorts here — only well-kept properties surrounding the lakes, a few businesses, and a bit of history. Start at the Caroga Historical Association and Museum to learn the story of the town. One of the important chapters in that story is Sherman's Park, an amusement park on the shore of West Caroga Lake that operated from 1921 through the early 2010's and was a draw for the entire region. It's now owned by the Caroga Arts Collective, which hosts the annual, months-long Caroga Lake Music Festival on the property. The dining scene is limited, but the few restaurants in town make up for it with character. Vrooman's Restaurant & Bar has been a family-owned staple in the community for generations, or you can try Nick Stoner Inn Seafood & Steakhouse, where the focus is on fresh ingredients and a large selection of local beers and wines.