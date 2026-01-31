A New York City In The Adirondack Foothills Offers Chill Vibes, Historic Charm, And Local Eats

Road-tripping on New York's mountainous Route 28 through the Adirondacks offers vibrant beauty and fun stops along the way. If this isn't your first time cruising on the highway, you can branch out and make a detour toward the city of Johnstown. Nestled in Fulton County, this destination is the ideal escape whenever you seek that laid-back atmosphere. Mornings are slow, good eats are plenty, and history is present at every corner. Unlike major cities, there's no need to hurry here — the historic landmarks will happily wait for your arrival, and the local restaurants will welcome you with open arms and big portions.

While the Adirondacks are one of the best mountain ranges for an awe-inspiring outdoor getaway, the hidden gems along its foothills provide much-needed respite, and Johnstown is no exception. The city was established in 1760 by Irish settler William Johnson and named after his son, John. Johnstown grew exponentially during the Industrial Revolution, with textile and leather tanning in the lead. Together with Gloversville, the two became known as "Glove Cities" thanks to their impact on the glove-making industry. Johnstown was also the birthplace of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, a notable women's rights activist who was the president of the National Woman Suffrage Association. Visitors will come across several historic sites in the city, such as the Knox Mansion (best visited during Halloween) and James Burk's Inn (supposedly built by Johnson himself).

Johnstown is located almost an hour northwest of Albany by car — pay attention to the GPS so you don't accidentally end up in the Allegheny Mountains in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The drive from Syracuse takes around two hours, while the Big Apple is three hours and 15 minutes away.