A New York City In The Adirondack Foothills Offers Chill Vibes, Historic Charm, And Local Eats
Road-tripping on New York's mountainous Route 28 through the Adirondacks offers vibrant beauty and fun stops along the way. If this isn't your first time cruising on the highway, you can branch out and make a detour toward the city of Johnstown. Nestled in Fulton County, this destination is the ideal escape whenever you seek that laid-back atmosphere. Mornings are slow, good eats are plenty, and history is present at every corner. Unlike major cities, there's no need to hurry here — the historic landmarks will happily wait for your arrival, and the local restaurants will welcome you with open arms and big portions.
While the Adirondacks are one of the best mountain ranges for an awe-inspiring outdoor getaway, the hidden gems along its foothills provide much-needed respite, and Johnstown is no exception. The city was established in 1760 by Irish settler William Johnson and named after his son, John. Johnstown grew exponentially during the Industrial Revolution, with textile and leather tanning in the lead. Together with Gloversville, the two became known as "Glove Cities" thanks to their impact on the glove-making industry. Johnstown was also the birthplace of Elizabeth Cady Stanton, a notable women's rights activist who was the president of the National Woman Suffrage Association. Visitors will come across several historic sites in the city, such as the Knox Mansion (best visited during Halloween) and James Burk's Inn (supposedly built by Johnson himself).
Johnstown is located almost an hour northwest of Albany by car — pay attention to the GPS so you don't accidentally end up in the Allegheny Mountains in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. The drive from Syracuse takes around two hours, while the Big Apple is three hours and 15 minutes away.
Check out Johnstown's historic sites
There's a lot of history to consume in Johnstown, and the best lessons await at the Johnstown Historical Society. Housed in a Victorian structure, the museum features exhibits displaying the city's 300-year-old past. You'll view military artifacts, learn about Elizabeth Cady Stanton's influence, and marvel at elephant bones. Also operating under the historical society is the Drumm House. Dating back to 1763, this was where laborers lived while building the city. At some point, it was owned by Stanton's father and a textile factory. One visitor who gave it a five-star review described the interior, saying it has "a collection of 18th century household furnishing, as well as a cobblers bench and some military artifacts."
The Johnson Hall State Historic Site was where William Johnson, his family, servants, and enslaved workers lived. Boasting Georgian architecture, the estate is open to the public — you'll meander the gardens, learn about Johnson, and explore rooms within the property. One person talked about the tour on Google Reviews: "All parts of Johnson's life from his relationship with the Mohawks (they adopted him into their tribe), his family life, his role as a general in the French and Indian War, and his ownership of slaves are brought up on the tour."
Meanwhile, you can travel back in time and relive the not-so-distant past at the Town Line Museum. Evoking nostalgic feelings — not of the 18th century, but the 1950s and '60s — this quirky attraction is a blast from the past. You'll spot relics like ancient vending machines, old-fashioned candies, a retro photo booth, and vintage posters on display. One five-star Google review reads: "Absolutely incredible museum! Nostalgia at its finest. It's like an emmersive [sic] time machine experience. The owner was incredibly knowledgeable and took his time explaining the displays. I highly suggest this experience for everyone."
Indulge in good food in Johnstown
When food is on your mind, Johnstown delivers everything you crave. Vintage Cafe is a great place for hearty dishes in a diner setting, with a 4.6 rating on Tripadvisor and 4.7 on Google Reviews. One customer praised the waffle, which was "fluffy and tender," while one review recommended the soups, saying they are "to die for." There are more comfort meals to be had at the Hot Dog Hut Cafe. With menu items like chili cheese dog, veggie wraps, tuna melts, and more, expect to savor every tasty bite. One customer left a review: "Foot long hot dogs, one with bacon and mac'n'cheese, were cooked perfectly. And the best French fries and onion rings we've had in a long time!"
Those who'd like to treat themselves can make their way to Sam's Seafood Steakhouse. From shareable seafood plates and fish platters to juicy burgers and succulent steaks, there's no wrong order at this spot. One satisfied customer left a five-star review, saying, "The service, atmosphere & food were fantastic!"
Partner's Pub and Grill is a "nice local tavern with a neighborhood feel," as one review puts it. Whether you stop by for drinks, sandwiches, or rock and roll music, you'll end up staying longer for the friendly vibes. One customer wrote, "One of the best hole-in-a-wall bars I have ever visited." If you're looking to add some wellness-centric activities to your trip, drive 45 minutes east to arrive at Saratoga Springs, New York's "spa city," with wellness, culture, and cafe-lined streets.