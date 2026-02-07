New Jersey's Charming NYC Suburb Was Crowned One Of The Best Destinations In The Northeast

New Jersey may have once been named the most hated state in the country (per BestLife), but don't let the label fool you — this destination is quite the gem. You might be surprised to learn that it has the lowest rate of adult depression in America. Plus, the city of Clifton was ranked as the best place to live in the Northeast in a 2025 study by Livability, as well as one of the top 100 places to live in the U.S. The website assigned Clifton a Quality of Life Livability Score of 771 out of 1,000. The research was conducted with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS), taking into account economic factors, amenities, safety, education, and health, using data from the Census Bureau and other entities.

Although Clifton arguably lacks any major tourist hotspots, this city has more to offer than you'd think. Clifton's amenities, education, and health, are its standout features and all will ultimately enhance resident's lives. As Livability points out, the city has a thriving education system, with the Clifton Public School District receiving a B grade from Niche. Likewise, Clifton is near a number of healthcare facilities, including the award-winning St. Mary's General Hospital.

Most notably, the city features an advantageous location. Clifton is about an hour's drive away from New York City. While NYC is notoriously expensive, Clifton provides residents with affordability (Livability calculates the median home value as under $500,000). Despite being nestled within the Garden State's Passaic County, Niche describes it as an NYC suburb.