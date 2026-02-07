New Jersey's Charming NYC Suburb Was Crowned One Of The Best Destinations In The Northeast
New Jersey may have once been named the most hated state in the country (per BestLife), but don't let the label fool you — this destination is quite the gem. You might be surprised to learn that it has the lowest rate of adult depression in America. Plus, the city of Clifton was ranked as the best place to live in the Northeast in a 2025 study by Livability, as well as one of the top 100 places to live in the U.S. The website assigned Clifton a Quality of Life Livability Score of 771 out of 1,000. The research was conducted with Applied Geographic Solutions (AGS), taking into account economic factors, amenities, safety, education, and health, using data from the Census Bureau and other entities.
Although Clifton arguably lacks any major tourist hotspots, this city has more to offer than you'd think. Clifton's amenities, education, and health, are its standout features and all will ultimately enhance resident's lives. As Livability points out, the city has a thriving education system, with the Clifton Public School District receiving a B grade from Niche. Likewise, Clifton is near a number of healthcare facilities, including the award-winning St. Mary's General Hospital.
Most notably, the city features an advantageous location. Clifton is about an hour's drive away from New York City. While NYC is notoriously expensive, Clifton provides residents with affordability (Livability calculates the median home value as under $500,000). Despite being nestled within the Garden State's Passaic County, Niche describes it as an NYC suburb.
Clifton's residential multicultural community
Lined with traditional East Coast homes, this sleepy residential community only has a population of less than 90,000 (via the Census Reporter). While Clifton is removed from the nonstop rush of New York City, both places share similarities. Like NYC, Clifton can be described as diverse. As Livability's study highlights, this multiculturalism is among the many reasons it's considered to be one of the best places to live in the Northeast and in the country (it's worth mentioning that WalletHub has previously ranked Clifton as one of the most diverse cities in the U.S.).
In fact, Livability states that the city boasts an impressive culinary landscape. As one resident on Niche explains, Clifton is, "one of those cities where you can grab authentic Peruvian, Italian, Middle Eastern, or Polish food all within a few blocks." There is a broad spectrum of cuisines that can be enjoyed here. Take, for instance, Cafe Bubamara. Top-rated on Google and Yelp, the eatery serves Balkan fare, including dishes like kačamak (porridge) and moussaka, which is similar to a casserole.
This spot is considered to be casual. However, Clifton's Portuguese Tavern offers an elevated dining experience. The white-tablecloth restaurant, rated 4.6 stars on Google, dishes up Iberian cuisine such as paella, Portuguese steak, and other protein-heavy offerings. Moreover, Clifton is home to a number of Mexican restaurants and other Latin American establishments. Keep in mind that the city shares a border with Passaic, New Jersey's lively Latin hub, so there are more global eats nearby.
Enjoy Clifton's green spaces and public art
Gastronomic adventures are easy to have in Clifton. However, the city is also dotted with green spaces, providing locals and visitors alike with swift access to the outdoors, another advantage mentioned by Livability. For instance, the Clifton Arts Center and Sculpture Park is one of the city's most popular attractions, per Tripadvisor. Here, you can admire various pieces scattered throughout this historic property. Inside the Clifton Arts Center, there's a gallery hosting rotating exhibits throughout the year (be sure to check the website for the latest installations). Additionally, classes for kids and adults are periodically held here, too.
A little over a mile away is Weasel Brook Park. Dating back to 1940, you'll find a duck-filled lake surrounded by greenery and a walking path. There's also a skate park and a seasonal spray pad where little ones can beat the summer heat (Clifton can reach highs of 80 degrees Fahrenheit in June, July, and August).
Could you see yourself living in Clifton? Diverse dining and parks aside, the city is conveniently near several airports. This includes Newark Liberty International Airport, located in the eponymous New Jersey hub that is just west of Manhattan. If you're interested in visiting, La Quinta Inn and Suites by Wyndham Clifton-Rutherford is one of the only hotels in Clifton. As of this writing, nightly rates start at around $100, but note that there are short-term rental options on Airbnb, as well. Given its proximity to New York, Clifton could perhaps even serve as a base for tourists on their next visit to NYC.