This Surprising State With A Bad Rap Has America's Lowest Rate Of Adult Depression

New Jersey is the angst capital of the United States. And, a state that is frequently trashed in media, culture, and conversation. While the teasing is generally light-hearted, on top of New Jersey's bad rap, it has produced some of the country's most famous bands that sing about escaping their hometowns. And yet, despite maybe having the East Coast's highest export of emo bands, this surprising state has the lowest rate of adult depression.

From the outside, driving down the Jersey Turnpike, this statistic seems unlikely. But maybe everyone is hanging out in iconic and vibrant Atlantic City, home to the world's longest boardwalk. Wallethub released its 2025 report ranking the happiest states in America based on several factors, including depression rates, feelings of productivity, income growth, unemployment rates, and more.

While New Jersey did not top the list as the happiest state in the union (although it's close: it landed in 4th place), it does have the lowest rates of depression in adults, according to the survey, which considered a number of factors. Still, while not the happiest state in the union, this is a pretty good title to claim. And if you're wondering, the sun-soaked, beachy paradise of Hawaii is the 'happiest state in America.'