Rick Steves Says This Is The 'Most Delicious Creature Of The Sea' He's Ever Had In Europe

There are many ways to tell if a tourist spot is not worth the hype, but if you see percebes on the menu in northern Spain or along the Portuguese coast, you know you're in the right place. Not only have they received accolades from Steves, but he says that trying them is part of the "cultural experience." In fact, a local Galician newspaper, La Voz de Galicia, reported in May 2024 that steps were being taken to get the barnacle an intangible cultural heritage (ICH) designation by UNESCO.

The daring work of percebeiros, who brave jagged rocks and crashing waves, is what makes each bite of barnacle so celebrated. They can't harvest them year-round — for safety reasons, harvesting is prohibited from September to December, according to a barnacle diver interviewed by Vice. Prime percebes season runs from spring to summer. In June, travelers can go to the Festival do Perceve in Vila do Bispo, Portugal, and they can travel to Ribeira a month later for the Festa do Percebe.

It's easy to see why Steves considers percebes the most delicious creature of the sea in Europe, as each bite reflects the flavor of the Iberian coast. To eat one, hold it by the "claw," gently squeeze, and pull the skin down. Then, like a mussel, it will reveal a bright orange-pink meat inside. Sometimes, they're served with warm melted butter, and they're often paired with beer. From Galicia's "Caribbean of Europe" to Portugal's sunny Algarve, percebes are more than just a "delicious creature;" they're a cultural culinary centerpiece that Steves says will get you out of your comfort zone.