12 Telltale Signs A Tourist Spot Won't Be Worth The Hype

When planning a vacation, there are some destinations you shouldn't miss. We're referring to those iconic sites that have carved a name for themselves around the world. These places elicit awe and wonder from travelers near and far, whether you believe the praise is justified. Think of the Taj Mahal in India (a place that requires some planning before a visit), the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, Iguazu Falls on the border of Argentina and Brazil, and Uluru in Australia. In America, many notable spots — both carved by nature or sculpted by humanity — deserve our admiration.

Each comes with an outsize reputation, like the geological marvel of the Grand Canyon, the Art Deco lines of Miami Beach, the buzz and freneticism of New York City's Times Square, home to the world's greatest wax museum. But sometimes these tourist spots disappoint, and sadly never quite live up to the expectation they have gradually, irresistibly generated. That's when you might reach for the words "tourist trap." For instance, Niagara Falls is full of tourist traps that you should skip. While it's hard to foretell whether these destinations are worth the hype, some telltale signs will help you determine if the visit might be deflating. Here are some pointers to consider before you make the leap and head to your next tourist hotspot.