This Spanish Archipelago Known As The 'Caribbean Of Europe' Is An Untouched Idyll With Pristine Beaches
If your ideal escape includes turquoise waters, soft white sand, and zero signs of overdevelopment, let the Cíes Islands rise to the top of your Spanish itinerary. It's hard to believe a country can offer both Torrevieja's candy-colored pink lake and the Cíes Islands' shimmering pristine waters — but Spain loves to outdo itself. Named by The Guardian as one of the top beaches in the world, this small archipelago just off Galicia's coast is part of the UNESCO-recognized Atlantic Islands of Galicia National Park. This creates a protected paradise worthy of the title "Caribbean beach," according to locals and visitors alike. But don't expect beach bars, all-inclusive buffets, or luxury resorts here. These islands remain blissfully untouched, and that's exactly the point.
There's a quiet hum to life here. No cars. No crowds. Just salty air, ocean breezes, and countless hiking trails that reward every step with a view. With their white sand coves and sapphire-blue waters, the Cíes Islands look like they've been plucked from a dream. Yet, beyond its beachy charm, this beloved day trip unlocks a coastal wonderland: glowing dunes, rich seabeds, and lush thickets that brim with marine life. With 200 algae species and a sky alive with birdlife like gulls, terns, petrels, and gannets carving through the air, the Cíes are a rare slice of wild Atlantic beauty offering a front-row seat to one of Europe's most fascinating and intact coastal ecosystems.
How to enjoy the Cíes Islands like a local: beaches, views, and secret spots
For many travelers, the main draw is a day spent at Playa de Rodas (or Praia de Rodas), a long arc of white sand connecting two out of the three islands that make up this archipelago. This sandy path between Monte Agudo and O Faro is often cited as one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. And it earns the praise. Calm turquoise shallows on one side, a cool lagoon on the other, and cliffs rising dramatically in the distance, it's a textbook case of idyllic.
Playa de Figueiras is the quieter cousin to Rodas, boasting serene sands and a laid-back vibe that calls for barefoot strolls. It's a perfect spot to soak in the island's quieter side and a picturesque place to recharge away from the crowds. For a little elevation and a lot of awe, head up Alto do Príncipe. The island spreads below you like a shimmering jewel, inviting you to linger just a bit longer while you soak in the endless ocean views and feel the gentle sea breeze wrap around you in panoramic views.
Whether you're setting off for elevated views or lounging lazily at the edge of the sand, it's easy to feel like you've stumbled onto something special. The Cíes are more than a beach trip; they're a glimpse at what coastlines looked like before tourism took over.
Reaching the Cíes Islands and preserving the natural beauty
Getting to the Cíes Islands starts the same way for either birdwatchers or beach lovers: flying into Vigo Peinador Airport (VGO). Before making your way to Vigo's marina, lose yourself in Galicia's fairytale forests, where gentle waterfalls blend into the magical landscape. Then, when you're ready for the coast, Vigo's harbor is your mainland launchpad; it's less than a 20-minute drive from the airport and then a 45-minute ferry to the Cíes Islands.
To keep Cíes Islands unspoiled, only a set number of visitors are allowed each day. This isn't the first time Spain has made efforts to combat rampant overtourism. A visit here takes a touch of planning. You'll first need a permit from the Xunta de Galicia, which is free to get online up to 90 days in advance. Once you have the QR code, you can book a ferry ride with operators such as RG Naviera or Mar de Ons. Boats run daily with extra departures in summer.
Once there, be mindful that these islands play by special rules. Everything you bring must leave with you as there are no trash cans here. The wildlife deserves peace and quiet, so keep the noise low. Removing natural goodies, upsetting the plants, or feeding the animals on the islands isn't allowed here. Sustainability is the heart of these guidelines, preserving the fragile wonders of the Cíes so they remain a rare and immaculate escape.