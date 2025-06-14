This Spanish Archipelago Known As The 'Caribbean Of Europe' Is An Untouched Idyll With Pristine Beaches

For many travelers, the main draw is a day spent at Playa de Rodas (or Praia de Rodas), a long arc of white sand connecting two out of the three islands that make up this archipelago. This sandy path between Monte Agudo and O Faro is often cited as one of the most beautiful beaches in the world. And it earns the praise. Calm turquoise shallows on one side, a cool lagoon on the other, and cliffs rising dramatically in the distance, it's a textbook case of idyllic.

Playa de Figueiras is the quieter cousin to Rodas, boasting serene sands and a laid-back vibe that calls for barefoot strolls. It's a perfect spot to soak in the island's quieter side and a picturesque place to recharge away from the crowds. For a little elevation and a lot of awe, head up Alto do Príncipe. The island spreads below you like a shimmering jewel, inviting you to linger just a bit longer while you soak in the endless ocean views and feel the gentle sea breeze wrap around you in panoramic views.

Whether you're setting off for elevated views or lounging lazily at the edge of the sand, it's easy to feel like you've stumbled onto something special. The Cíes are more than a beach trip; they're a glimpse at what coastlines looked like before tourism took over.