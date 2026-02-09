Albuquerque's 5 Must-Visit Stops For Retro Vibes On Route 66

If you're familiar with the song, "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66," you probably know that it's referencing the famous "Mother Road," running from Chicago to Santa Monica. Established in 1926, its exploration was the excuse for many a road trip. One great spot on the old route is its path through Albuquerque, the capital of New Mexico. The road winds directly through the historic and vibrant neighborhood of Nob Hill, where you can still visit some of the places Route 66 made famous. It also just happens to be the only spot where Route 66 crosses itself. In fact, it used to run north/south along 4th Street, through Albuquerque, and was realigned in 1937 to run east/west along Central Avenue.

While many of the old buildings have changed forms, there are still some great retro Route 66 sites to check out in Albuquerque, including Dog House Drive-In, Mac's La Sierra Coffee Shop, the El Vado Hotel, the KiMo Theatre, and the 66 Diner. To find our favorites, we researched tourism sites like Visit Albuquerque, Route66RoadTrip, and Road Trip USA, as well as social media and Reddit threads about Route 66. We also checked out travel pro Samantha Brown's "Places to Love" episode on the area, focusing on Route 66. Without further ado, here are our picks for the best retro Route 66 highlights in Albuquerque.