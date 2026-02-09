Albuquerque's 5 Must-Visit Stops For Retro Vibes On Route 66
If you're familiar with the song, "(Get Your Kicks On) Route 66," you probably know that it's referencing the famous "Mother Road," running from Chicago to Santa Monica. Established in 1926, its exploration was the excuse for many a road trip. One great spot on the old route is its path through Albuquerque, the capital of New Mexico. The road winds directly through the historic and vibrant neighborhood of Nob Hill, where you can still visit some of the places Route 66 made famous. It also just happens to be the only spot where Route 66 crosses itself. In fact, it used to run north/south along 4th Street, through Albuquerque, and was realigned in 1937 to run east/west along Central Avenue.
While many of the old buildings have changed forms, there are still some great retro Route 66 sites to check out in Albuquerque, including Dog House Drive-In, Mac's La Sierra Coffee Shop, the El Vado Hotel, the KiMo Theatre, and the 66 Diner. To find our favorites, we researched tourism sites like Visit Albuquerque, Route66RoadTrip, and Road Trip USA, as well as social media and Reddit threads about Route 66. We also checked out travel pro Samantha Brown's "Places to Love" episode on the area, focusing on Route 66. Without further ado, here are our picks for the best retro Route 66 highlights in Albuquerque.
Dog House Drive-In
One retro spot to visit in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is the Dog House Drive-In. Though it isn't in its original Central Avenue location, it's now tucked just two blocks away from where it was first opened in 1948. Visitors will feel all the retro vibes here with a giant neon, tail-wagging Dog House sign out front.
If the sign looks familiar to you, there's a good reason for that. Albuquerque is one of the best film cities in America and has been the site of a number of productions. Dog House Drive-In has the distinction of being featured in the series "Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul." The restaurant serves hot dogs, burgers, and sandwiches, along with sides like tater tots and French fries. One Reddit reviewer says, "I drive through Albuquerque a lot, and I always stop by the Dog House Drive-In. I tried it after seeing it in "Breaking Bad", and I keep going back because it is so good." If that wasn't evidence enough, another reviewer on Yelp mentioned the "quaint, old-school ambience," and its "nostalgic charm."
Mac's La Sierra Coffee Shop
Another spot that will make you feel like you're road tripping in the heyday of Route 66 is Mac's La Sierra Coffee Shop. From the outside, you'll see a neon sign with a giant cow statue on top (above). Let the giant, airborne steer that is Mac's mascot lure you into this iconic restaurant that's known for its vintage diner feel with warm decor and classic booths. Mac's has been here since 1952 and is family-owned to this day. The restaurant serves a wide variety of classic dishes like burgers and their famous steak fingers, along with Mexican favorites like enchiladas, posole, and tamales.
One reviewer on Yelp said, "I love this old school Route 66 place! It gets packed. Amazing huevos rancheros with green sauce! Some of the best I've ever had." Likewise, a reviewer on Tripadvisor said, "This tiny restaurant is a local hidden gem!! Packed with people and kitschy decor, they serve authentic abuela's cooking."
El Vado Motel
If you're doing a long road trip along Route 66 and planning to stay overnight, consider doing so at the El Vado Hotel. First opened in 1937 for Route 66 travelers, it's now a City Landmark on the New Mexico State Register of Cultural Properties and the National Register of Historic Places. While the Spanish revival property was almost demolished after it closed in 2005, it was purchased by the city, which worked with a developer to preserve the building's retro architecture and overall feel.
Renovations included fixing the open motor courts, restoring and reusing wooden doors, and either fixing or using replicas to replace windows. It also features the El Vado Tap Room, which showcases the preserved kiva fireplace from the original motel. El Vado's rooms have an updated Mid-Century Modern feel, with beams on the ceilings and clean design, perfect for an overnight stay on a nostalgia-themed road trip. There are several restaurants on the property, shopping, free parking, and a pool.
KiMo Theatre
Another fantastic Route 66 retro spot to explore on your trip to Albuquerque is the KiMo Theatre on Central Avenue. Built in 1927 using Pueblo Deco design, this famous landmark combines Pueblo and Art Deco architecture and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It's one of the spots that travel expert Samantha Brown visited in Season 9 of her PBS series "Places to Love." While the beaming neon sign out front is a recreation, the projection booth inside is still the same.
The theater's interior is absolutely beautiful and worthy of a pit stop along your route in itself. It's said that the ghost of a little boy who perished here in the 1950s still haunts the theater. Performers are supposed to leave out small gifts to keep him from disrupting the show. Upcoming events at the time of this writing include The New Mexico Burlesque Festival, a performance from Ladysmith Black Mambazo, comedy performances, and the Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour.
66 Diner
Finally, we have the 66 Diner. This Route 66 icon, once called Sam's 66 Service Center, was originally opened in 1945 and functioned as a gas and service station. However, it was bought in the late 1980s and is now a great spot to wet your whistle and get your grub on. Tucked right on Central Avenue, the 66 Diner has all sorts of nostalgic items to admire, including a jukebox, Pez dispensers, and vintage signs. You'll truly feel like you've stepped back in time with this diner's traditional soda fountain and neon signage.
Menu options include classic diner dishes like French fries, onion rings, burgers, hot dogs, and local dishes like huevos rancheros, Frito pie, and breakfast burritos. Don't miss the handmade milkshakes and classic egg creams for dessert. Last but not least, make sure to take some time to enjoy the rising, walkable gem that is downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Methodology
To pick the five must-visit retro stops along the Albuquerque section of Route 66, we did some digging on several Albuquerque-focused sites like VisitAlbuquerque, Road Trip USA, and Route 66 Road Trip. In addition, we looked at Reddit's r/roadtrip, r/route66, and the Facebook group Historic Route 66.
We also researched official websites like nps.gov to double-check historic facts and consulted travel pro Samantha Brown's "Places to Love" Season 9 episode, entitled "Route 66 in New Mexico," for further assurance that these were the best retro spots along Albuquerque's section of Route 66. Additionally, I've personally visited this area several times in the past.