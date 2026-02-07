The Best Streaming Devices For Hotel Travel In The US In 2026
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Traveling is hard work, but it doesn't have to be. Sometimes, throwing away the laundry-list itinerary, sinking into a king-size bed at your accommodations, and streaming your favorite shows is all you really need. Most hotel TVs offer limited channels, so bringing a hotel-friendly streaming device can enhance your stay. Over the years, travelers and professional tech journalists have tested Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Google TV, seemingly coming to a general consensus: the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the clear standout. Thanks to its long-range Wi-Fi, fast setup, and hotel-ready interface, it still reigns supreme in 2026.
In 2021, Tom's Guide tested Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV Stick, revealing that Roku navigated hotel Wi-Fi more successfully than its competitors, which struggled with firewalls. Four years later, Reddit users echoed the same conclusion, praising Roku's hotel setup option.
This year, CNN editors have weighed in, also favoring the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for its long-range Wi-Fi, speed, and simple grid-style interface. On the other hand, the New York Times' Wirecutter takes a slightly different approach, recommending Chromecast's successor, Google TV Streamer 4K, for its advanced search — although Roku's unmatched simplicity and affordability are commended. Choosing the right streaming stick isn't just about picture quality; it's about fast setup, broad hotel compatibility, and making sure your personal accounts don't linger after checkout. For most U.S. hotel rooms in 2026, Roku still leads the pack.
What about the other streaming devices?
Roku's streaming service receives sparkling reviews, with close to five stars on Amazon. Consumers highlight its ease of use, value for money (it's under $50 at the time of this writing), and functionality. To start streaming, simply plug in the HDMI receiver, connect to Wi-Fi, select the hotel usage option, and you're ready to go. The receiver and remote are small enough to fit in your luggage or carry-on, as well. But be sure to avoid leaving the TV on in your hotel room when you go to sleep, as its quick setup could make it tempting to binge all night.
While the Roku Streaming Stick 4K seems to be a traveler favorite, what about its competition? Reddit users and CNN editors like Apple TV, but its high price, sitting at around $130, limits its appeal. The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max is considered adequate, but CNN notes its "sluggish performance." Plus, Tom's Guide experienced blocked pages, and Wirecutter found it too brand-specific. Wirecutter does approve of Chromecast's new and improved Google TV system, which was introduced in September 2024, noting its modern design and advanced features, like voice integration. Want to discover other functionalities your hotel TV has? Check out one common hack that you should use, but use it with caution.