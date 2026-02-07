We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Traveling is hard work, but it doesn't have to be. Sometimes, throwing away the laundry-list itinerary, sinking into a king-size bed at your accommodations, and streaming your favorite shows is all you really need. Most hotel TVs offer limited channels, so bringing a hotel-friendly streaming device can enhance your stay. Over the years, travelers and professional tech journalists have tested Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, and Google TV, seemingly coming to a general consensus: the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is the clear standout. Thanks to its long-range Wi-Fi, fast setup, and hotel-ready interface, it still reigns supreme in 2026.

In 2021, Tom's Guide tested Roku, Chromecast, and Amazon Fire TV Stick, revealing that Roku navigated hotel Wi-Fi more successfully than its competitors, which struggled with firewalls. Four years later, Reddit users echoed the same conclusion, praising Roku's hotel setup option.

This year, CNN editors have weighed in, also favoring the Roku Streaming Stick 4K for its long-range Wi-Fi, speed, and simple grid-style interface. On the other hand, the New York Times' Wirecutter takes a slightly different approach, recommending Chromecast's successor, Google TV Streamer 4K, for its advanced search — although Roku's unmatched simplicity and affordability are commended. Choosing the right streaming stick isn't just about picture quality; it's about fast setup, broad hotel compatibility, and making sure your personal accounts don't linger after checkout. For most U.S. hotel rooms in 2026, Roku still leads the pack.