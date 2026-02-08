Minnesota's 'Gateway To Lake Shetek' Is A Scenic City With Small-Town Charm, History, And A Lovely State Park
If there's one thing that can be said about Minnesota, aka the Midwest's breathtaking "Land of 10,000 Lakes," it's that this place is overflowing with scenic shoreline views. Of course, Lake Superior's impressive shores with scenic byways in the northeast corner of the state get lots of love from Minnesotans and vacationers alike. But given that Lake Shetek is the biggest bowl of freshwater on the southwestern side, it's well worth a visit, too. If you're looking for a great base camp for exploring the area, consider plugging the small city of Currie into your GPS.
The Murray County city is just a few minutes from the rippling waters, serving as "the Gateway to Lake Shetek" and its lush state park. Home to just over 200 people, Currie is a little speck on the map — blink, and you might miss it. The community spans about a half-square mile, roughly three hours outside of Minneapolis, where the famously friendly Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport is located. Despite its city status, Currie has a cozy, small-town feel and is steeped in history, so there are plenty more adventures to be had when you're not at the lake.
Land and lake adventures in Currie
Currie's pride and joy sits just a few miles north of town, and boy, is it stunning. Aside from being big on beautiful views, Lake Shetek is pretty huge in size, too. The lake covers about 3,500 surface acres, boasting more than 30 miles of shoreline. If you want to take your boat out, there's a launch point in Lake Shetek State Park, which hugs the southeastern shore near Currie. You can also rent a variety of watercraft at the state park's ranger station, including kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards.
Tackle one of the state park's hiking trails, try to spot some marsh-dwelling wildlife at the observation deck, or picnic along the sandy beach. For more nature walks, take the causeway across to the 45-acre Loon Island, which Minnesota State Parks and Trails described on the state park's Facebook page as "one of the most unique hiking experiences in Minnesota."
There are also tent and RV campsites with full hookups if you want to stay longer, as well as cabins for a more homey abode. Lake Shetek State Park is open for day-use from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. If you're up for a bit of cycling, there's a biking trail that connects to Currie. Otherwise, it'll cost you $7 to park a vehicle in the state park, at the time of this writing.
Step back in time in Currie, Minnesota
After your lake excursion, head on back into Currie to sift through the city's rich railroad history. The community was formally established in the early 1870s, making it the oldest town in all of Murray County. Perched right along the bank of the Des Moines River, the little community became a bustling railroad hub at the turn of the century after the Des Moines Valley Railway Company laid down tracks to the town. You can learn all about Currie's rail past and more at the End-O-Line Railroad Park and Museum, located at the edge of the city on Mill Street.
A variety of historic buildings and railroad remnants, including an old turntable, can be found sprinkled across the park's 12 acres. Just note that End-O-Line is open seasonally, usually from May to October. You can opt for a guided tour, which costs $7 for adults and $5 for children, at the time of writing, or stroll the property on your own for a $2 discount. "Beautiful grounds and well-kept exhibits," one Yelp review reads. "So heart-warming to see a small town be able to maintain such a wonderful historic attraction. A must see!"