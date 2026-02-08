Minnesota's 'Gateway To Lake Shetek' Is A Scenic City With Small-Town Charm, History, And A Lovely State Park

If there's one thing that can be said about Minnesota, aka the Midwest's breathtaking "Land of 10,000 Lakes," it's that this place is overflowing with scenic shoreline views. Of course, Lake Superior's impressive shores with scenic byways in the northeast corner of the state get lots of love from Minnesotans and vacationers alike. But given that Lake Shetek is the biggest bowl of freshwater on the southwestern side, it's well worth a visit, too. If you're looking for a great base camp for exploring the area, consider plugging the small city of Currie into your GPS.

The Murray County city is just a few minutes from the rippling waters, serving as "the Gateway to Lake Shetek" and its lush state park. Home to just over 200 people, Currie is a little speck on the map — blink, and you might miss it. The community spans about a half-square mile, roughly three hours outside of Minneapolis, where the famously friendly Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport is located. Despite its city status, Currie has a cozy, small-town feel and is steeped in history, so there are plenty more adventures to be had when you're not at the lake.