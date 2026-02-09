Charleston's Four-Diamond Restaurant Serves Romantic Energy With Excellent Eats

With beautifully preserved architecture, a scenic waterfront setting, and gracious hospitality, Charleston, which blends a striking European appearance with southern charm, topped Travel + Leisure's "Best City in the U.S." list for over a decade. One of the city's most exquisite havens is the Planters Inn, which dates to 1803. While the inn is a popular place to overnight, its in-house restaurant, the Peninsula Grill, draws visitors and locals alike for sophisticated meals in a hushed, romantic setting. In fact, Valentine's Day in 1997, a day after the restaurant opened, is when Peninsula Grill's most well-known dessert debuted: the Ultimate Coconut Cake, which has since been trademarkedand recognized by Food Network as one of the nation's top cakes.

Since 1999, the Peninsula Grill has maintained its Four-Diamond rating from AAA, which reflects the restaurant's consistent standards of gastronomy and service. Peninsula Grill is a longtime favorite for special occasion meals because of its elevated fare, ranging from seafood towers and caviar service to refined Southern cuisine and steakhouse specialties. Housed in the Planters Inn's mid-19th century building, the Peninsula Grill welcomes guests to dine in its old-world dining room or the enclosed garden courtyard.

Peninsula Grill is located in the heart of Charleston, just steps from King Street, one of the world's most charming main streets. The restaurant is open for dinner daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as breakfast every morning and Sunday brunch. Reservations are highly recommended, and a business casual dress code is requested.