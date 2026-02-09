Charleston's Four-Diamond Restaurant Serves Romantic Energy With Excellent Eats
With beautifully preserved architecture, a scenic waterfront setting, and gracious hospitality, Charleston, which blends a striking European appearance with southern charm, topped Travel + Leisure's "Best City in the U.S." list for over a decade. One of the city's most exquisite havens is the Planters Inn, which dates to 1803. While the inn is a popular place to overnight, its in-house restaurant, the Peninsula Grill, draws visitors and locals alike for sophisticated meals in a hushed, romantic setting. In fact, Valentine's Day in 1997, a day after the restaurant opened, is when Peninsula Grill's most well-known dessert debuted: the Ultimate Coconut Cake, which has since been trademarkedand recognized by Food Network as one of the nation's top cakes.
Since 1999, the Peninsula Grill has maintained its Four-Diamond rating from AAA, which reflects the restaurant's consistent standards of gastronomy and service. Peninsula Grill is a longtime favorite for special occasion meals because of its elevated fare, ranging from seafood towers and caviar service to refined Southern cuisine and steakhouse specialties. Housed in the Planters Inn's mid-19th century building, the Peninsula Grill welcomes guests to dine in its old-world dining room or the enclosed garden courtyard.
Peninsula Grill is located in the heart of Charleston, just steps from King Street, one of the world's most charming main streets. The restaurant is open for dinner daily from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., as well as breakfast every morning and Sunday brunch. Reservations are highly recommended, and a business casual dress code is requested.
Dining at Peninsula Grill
After a stroll down Charleston's romantic waterfront promenade lined with southern mansions, visitors can make their way to Peninsula Grill, recognizable by the flickering lamplight at its wrought-iron entrance. Guests may begin the evening with a drink at the Champagne Bar before moving into the main dining room, decorated with historic artwork, dark wood furnishings, and crisp white table linens. Dining al fresco in the courtyard offers a more "cozy, romantic setting," according to a visitor on Google, with outdoor seating surrounded by palms and flowering plants.
Peninsula Grill's menu reflects regional ingredients and traditional Lowcountry flavors. Begin with fresh local oysters either on the half shell or roasted, and she-crab soup with Carolina Gold rice. Afterwards, tuck into inventive Southern-inspired plates such as the crackling crusted scallops or guinea hen served with field pea succotash. Steakhouse classics such as filet mignon, New York strip, and a 32-ounce tomahawk for two are also menu fixtures, with the option to add-on lobster tail, foie gras torchon, or crab crust.
For dessert, Peninsula Grill's iconic coconut cake is a 12-layer confection piled high with frosting and accompanied by coconut anglaise and strawberries. Pair your meal with a Southern cocktail or a glass of wine from Peninsula Grill's list, which includes local and international varietals. "We had a memorable quiet romantic dinner on a Sunday night," raved a Tripadvisor reviewer. "Bread, apps, entree, wine list was spectacular and icing literally on the cake was a piece of the coconut cake!"