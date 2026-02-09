Asheville's Beloved Weekly Warm Season Tradition Is Free-To-Visit And Full Of Rhythmic Dancing

Whether you live locally in Asheville, reside elsewhere in North Carolina, or are planning to visit the city from out of state, the warmer months offer some unique entertainment here. Some American cities embrace this time of year with more beach days, markets, and picnics. Asheville meanwhile brings its eclectic community together every Friday evening for a weekly drum circle. Between April and October, or whenever the night is warm enough for playing, crowds of people gather in Pritchard Park in Downtown Asheville for a free evening of rhythmic drumming and dancing.

The Asheville Drum Circle is a beloved local tradition. It started in 2001 with around 10 participants and has since become one of the city's most diverse and egalitarian events. On any given Friday night, between 6 p.m. and 9:45 p.m., you can join locals and visitors in a harmonious celebration of community, music, and culture. People of varying ages, colors, demographics, and beliefs all come together on the steps around a central circle and play dunduns, djembes, congas, and other types of hand drums. Some lead, though this isn't necessarily planned, while others support with tambourines or triangles.

"The Friday night drum circle is a trip," one person said on Tripadvisor. "Very primal, very weird, lots of fun. Something you need to see, hear, and participate in at least once in your life." You can experience the Drum Circle in various ways, either by playing a hand drum, watching the performance, dancing, or even hula hooping. Inclusivity is a huge part of this event, and all are welcome so long as they embrace its rhythm and heart. It's yet another reason Asheville was one of America's top three towns to visit in 2025.