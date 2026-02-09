Jersey City's Highly Walkable Trendy Neighborhood Has Iconic Manhattan Views, A Scenic Walkway, And Tasty Food

Any mesmerizing image of the glittering Manhattan skyline you see, there's a good chance it was snapped from across the river in Jersey City. Sitting directly opposite Lower Manhattan, Jersey City boasts artsy vibes and delicious cuisine, and a housing boom has sparked a population boost of over 20% from 2010 to 2024. One of its most notable features? The 18.5-mile Hudson River Waterfront Walkway extending from Bayonne to the George Washington Bridge, giving residents a spectacularly scenic promenade on which to stretch their legs.

The Waterfront is one of Jersey City's most exciting developments and one of its most walkable neighborhoods, boasting a Walk Score of 88. Its appeal is tied closely to quick access to the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway, but nearby green spaces such as Newport Green Park and Hamilton Park also make it easy to take leisurely strolls in more natural surroundings.

With Newark Liberty International Airport only about 10 miles away, it's a convenient spot for anyone who likes to be close to the chaotic hustle of New York City but still escape to somewhere less overwhelming from time to time. Public transport is more efficient than driving in densely packed cities, so if you're visiting from Manhattan, take any of the stops on the PATH train line (for example, 33rd Street if you're in Midtown, or World Trade Center if you're in lower Manhattan), then head to Exchange Place, which is the nearest stop to The Waterfront. It's around a 10-minute walk until you're soaking up those superb city vistas.