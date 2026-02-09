Jersey City's Highly Walkable Trendy Neighborhood Has Iconic Manhattan Views, A Scenic Walkway, And Tasty Food
Any mesmerizing image of the glittering Manhattan skyline you see, there's a good chance it was snapped from across the river in Jersey City. Sitting directly opposite Lower Manhattan, Jersey City boasts artsy vibes and delicious cuisine, and a housing boom has sparked a population boost of over 20% from 2010 to 2024. One of its most notable features? The 18.5-mile Hudson River Waterfront Walkway extending from Bayonne to the George Washington Bridge, giving residents a spectacularly scenic promenade on which to stretch their legs.
The Waterfront is one of Jersey City's most exciting developments and one of its most walkable neighborhoods, boasting a Walk Score of 88. Its appeal is tied closely to quick access to the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway, but nearby green spaces such as Newport Green Park and Hamilton Park also make it easy to take leisurely strolls in more natural surroundings.
With Newark Liberty International Airport only about 10 miles away, it's a convenient spot for anyone who likes to be close to the chaotic hustle of New York City but still escape to somewhere less overwhelming from time to time. Public transport is more efficient than driving in densely packed cities, so if you're visiting from Manhattan, take any of the stops on the PATH train line (for example, 33rd Street if you're in Midtown, or World Trade Center if you're in lower Manhattan), then head to Exchange Place, which is the nearest stop to The Waterfront. It's around a 10-minute walk until you're soaking up those superb city vistas.
See stunning Manhattan skyline scenes
Beyond the Hudson River Waterfront Walkway, several nearby spots offer equally cinematic panoramas. Head to Liberty State Park, which sits to the south of The Waterfront, for open green space overlooking the city. In summer, the park's calendar is jam-packed with fun concerts and events, but expect crowds, humidity, and temperatures up to 85 degrees Fahrenheit.
The concrete jungle across the river sees a tourism boost during peak season from late May through summer, and again in November and December. Although The Waterfront is much less crowded, you might notice an uptick in footfall thanks to budding photographers vying for "the shot." If you prefer a quiet weekend break, opt for a visit between December and February when average temperatures drop to around 33 degrees Fahrenheit, and you can make the most of off-season hotel prices.
The Waterfront is ranked by Niche as the best neighborhood in Jersey City, featuring parks, fine dining, shopping, and infectious creative energy. The Jersey City Mural Arts Program brightens many of the city's formerly blank corners, and you'll find a few of them at The Waterfront. Just off Green Street, search for the geometric ocean crosswalk mural called "Harborside," painted in 2021 by artist Jessy Nite. From there, a walk along Christopher Columbus Drive brings you to many more artworks that give this underrated side of the river its own flair. The program's Creative Director, Duda Penteado, told NJ.com, "This is very powerful. That kind of transformative energy, you can't get that in a studio."
Tuck into The Waterfront's tasty eats
Neighboring New York might be home to the best pizza, but did you know New Jersey is the so-called 'diner capital of the world'? Indulge in scrumptious dishes from trendy restaurants that have made their home along The Waterfront.
In the mood for authentic Chinese food? Shang Gong Chu has 4.9 stars on Google from over 1,800 reviews. Can't resist a mouthwatering curry? Clove Garden of India serves dishes that one diner called "out of this world." Want unforgettable pizza? New York Times restaurant critic Pete Wells once suggested Razza could rival the New York slice. And of course, if you just want to dine beside the iconic NYC skyline, RoofTop at the Exchange Place has the ultimate vantage point, while Maddy Rose Restaurant at Liberty House offers epic cityscape views paired with a tempting Mediterranean menu.
After eating your way through the neighborhood's best restaurants, you'll be seeking a comfortable hotel to rest in. Prices reflect their proximity to Manhattan, so expect to pay a little more for accommodation than elsewhere in the state. One of the top hotels in Jersey City is Canopy by Hilton Jersey City Arts District, which is perfect if you want sleek luxury at The Waterfront for around $253 per night as of this writing. Another showstopper is the Hyatt Regency Jersey City on the Hudson, which sits on a pier with incredible views of the city and — depending on your room — the Statue of Liberty. In this hotel, nod off with the drapes open to enjoy the twinkling lights of Manhattan from a calmer, more relaxing distance.