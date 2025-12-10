New Jersey's Thriving Hudson River City Has Artsy Vibes And Delicious Cuisine

Commonly referred to as "New York City's sixth borough," Jersey City is the Big Apple's little sibling with similar traits. It's culturally diverse, which contributes to its vibrant food scene, and you can get your art fix here anytime you'd like. Despite its proximity to New York, this is an independent city with its own character. With the Hudson River dividing the two, you can marvel at the New York City skyline from the other side while experiencing a different vibe. In fact, Jersey City is a much more affordable option that offers just as many things to do.

Most people associate Jersey City with Liberty State Park, which boasts several points of interest — a promenade, nature center, the Richard J. Sullivan Natural Area, Liberty Science Center, and Empty Sky Memorial. The green space here is the ideal spot for a unique look into American history at Ellis and Liberty Islands. But there's so much more to Jersey City, and you're especially in for a treat if you're a foodie. From Mexican, Italian, and Chinese to Jamaican, Trinidadian, and American fare, your taste buds will discover a whole new world of flavors. Art enthusiasts have a wealth of free events hosted by Art House Productions to attend all summer — and at other times during the year, art museums and galleries are always open.

Jersey City is well connected to NYC's chaotic public transport system, making it relatively easy to reach from most places in the city. You can also take the Port Authority Trans-Hudson Corporation (PATH) train from Newark, which brings you to the city in less than 20 minutes.