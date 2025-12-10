New Jersey's Thriving Hudson River City Has Artsy Vibes And Delicious Cuisine
Commonly referred to as "New York City's sixth borough," Jersey City is the Big Apple's little sibling with similar traits. It's culturally diverse, which contributes to its vibrant food scene, and you can get your art fix here anytime you'd like. Despite its proximity to New York, this is an independent city with its own character. With the Hudson River dividing the two, you can marvel at the New York City skyline from the other side while experiencing a different vibe. In fact, Jersey City is a much more affordable option that offers just as many things to do.
Most people associate Jersey City with Liberty State Park, which boasts several points of interest — a promenade, nature center, the Richard J. Sullivan Natural Area, Liberty Science Center, and Empty Sky Memorial. The green space here is the ideal spot for a unique look into American history at Ellis and Liberty Islands. But there's so much more to Jersey City, and you're especially in for a treat if you're a foodie. From Mexican, Italian, and Chinese to Jamaican, Trinidadian, and American fare, your taste buds will discover a whole new world of flavors. Art enthusiasts have a wealth of free events hosted by Art House Productions to attend all summer — and at other times during the year, art museums and galleries are always open.
Jersey City is well connected to NYC's chaotic public transport system, making it relatively easy to reach from most places in the city. You can also take the Port Authority Trans-Hudson Corporation (PATH) train from Newark, which brings you to the city in less than 20 minutes.
Channel your inner art critic in Jersey City
One of the coolest attractions in Jersey City is the MORA Museum of International Art. Initially founded to display Russian works, the museum expanded to involve more international artists. Touring the museum, you can admire oil paintings by Maria Menshikova, acrylic creations by Matthew Stock, kaleidoscopic artwork by Irina Matinian, and sketches by Ernst Neizvestny. The Barsky Gallery in nearby Hoboken is a wonderful place to find fascinating pieces for your home.
New Jersey City University is home to two gallery spaces — the Visual Arts Gallery and Harold B. Lemmerman Gallery — where more imaginative exhibits await. Past collections include "Reconciling With The Empty Space" by Stephanie Romano and the results of the international "Poster Stellars" poster competition. To feast your eyes on contemporary art, head to Deep Space Gallery. This place has hosted works by Amelia Shields, Deming King Harriman, and Kyle Orlando, to name a few, with a constant rotation of exhibitions. Deep Space Gallery mainly highlights emerging artists, so you just might purchase a piece by the next Warhol.
Mana Contemporary is the ultimate creative hub, housed in an old tobacco warehouse dating back to the 1920s. The art center brings forward BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and other underrepresented artists. As you explore the building, you'll come across illustrations by Loren Abbate, installations by Cydney Williams, and mixed-media art by Shaleeka Ahuja. Meanwhile, at Novado Gallery, you can check out paper and canvas artworks by Robert Glisson, Brooke Lanier, Daniel Morowitz, Susan Macdonald, and others. If you have your eyes set on something, you can ask for custom framing, too. Finally, swing by Smush Gallery as well to attend artist talks, workshops, and more events.
Enjoy Jersey City's gastronomic delights
Calories don't count when you're trying a new restaurant, especially when it's crispy tacos from Los Tres Chilitos. Customers praise the milanesa pollo torta, tinga de pollo gorditas, and shrimp tacos. White Mana Diner serves up some of the best sliders, with each bite tasting like comfort — this eatery goes all the way back to the 1939 World's Fair. Those in the mood for Italian should head to Corto.
If you're craving South Indian cuisine, Sri Ganesh's Dosa House will satisfy your desires. For a dapper dinner date, reserve a table at The Hamilton Inn. Samakmak, on the other hand, is a top choice for Mediterranean seafood such as Alexandrian-style shrimp, fresh orata, and branzini — you can't forget about baba ghanoush. Chinese food lovers are in for a superior culinary experience at Peppercorn Station. The ma po tofu is a crowd pleaser, while the fried rice with black truffle sauce introduces you to bold aromas. 62 Secret Kitchen is another go-to restaurant, where you can indulge in soup dumplings, noodles, fried rice, and other Shanghai and Sichuan staples. The more places you discover in Jersey City, the more you'll compare them to the best spots in NYC's Chinatown — they're just that good.
As for accommodation in Jersey City, you'll have no trouble finding chain stays at places like Courtyard by Marriott, The Westin, and DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel & Suites, where rooms generally start at around $200 per night.