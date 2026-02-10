Does Your Bathing Suit Color Really Play A Part In Staying Safe From Sharks In The Ocean?

With the recent spate of shark attacks — including several reported attacks off Australia in January 2026 and a widely covered case involving a British vacationer in Tobago – there has been renewed interest in how to stay safe in the ocean. While much of the advice circulating online is sound and backed by science, misconceptions surrounding these animals still abound. One of the most persistent is the "yum-yum yellow" myth: the idea that vibrant colors make you much more visible and likely to be attacked. So, will your bright-yellow bathing suit make you seem like more of a snack to a shark? Experts generally say no.

Carlos Castro, captain and marine biologist with Pure Adventure PR, confirmed in an interview with Islands that "there is not a noticeable reaction around different colors or brightness ... However, on the surface, some sharks have shown interest in white, silver, and yellow in small items," most likely because they are shiny and may look like bait. Dr. Tom Griffiths, a risk management expert from the Aquatic Safety Research Group, echoed that view, noting that bathing suit color isn't a significant attractor or deterrent for underwater attacks. Gavin Naylor, director of the Florida Program of Shark Research, shared with BBC News that light-catching items like watches and camera lenses might be more attractive to sharks than specific colors, as they resemble light reflecting off the scales of a tasty fish.

That said, there are swimsuit colors that are considered the safest to wear to prevent drowning, including neon pink and orange. These will make you more visible to rescuers, as you're far more likely to drown than have a meet-cute with a shark. In fact, drowning, not shark attacks, is the leading cause of death for children ages 1 to 4 in the United States.