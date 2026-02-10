New Jersey's Once-Forgotten Industrial Town Now Thrives As A Charming New York City Suburb

In recent years, Harrison, New Jersey, has become a popular suburb for commuters who work in Manhattan. It's across the Passaic River from Newark's flavorful and historic Ironbound neighborhood, directly along the PATH rail system that connects New Jersey to New York City. From Harrison to Manhattan's One World Trade Center stop is just a 23-minute ride, giving folks who live in the luxury apartments of Harrison's Riverbend District an easy daily commute. Newark Liberty International Airport is just 15 minutes away, too, making it an equally convenient option for tourists.

Harrison is a small town, covering just 1.3 square miles, but like many places around New York City it packs a lot into its limited space. Its most significant landmark is on the town's riverfront: the Sports Illustrated Stadium, the arena home to the New York Red Bulls (Major League Soccer) and Sky Blue FC (National Women's Soccer League). West Hudson Park stretches along the town's northern border, giving locals and visitors quick access to green space. Between these two boundary points are residential streets dotted with independent restaurants and a quaint downtown at the crossroads of Harrison Avenue and Frank E. Rodgers Boulevard. Artsy destinations like the New Jersey Performing Arts Center and the Newark Museum of Art in Newark's University Heights neighborhood are just a few minutes away.

But Harrison didn't always have this much to offer visitors. At the turn of the 20th century, it was known as the "Beehive of Industry," with a long waterfront near major rail lines that was home to factories from companies like RCA, Otis Elevator, and the Edison Lamp Works. While there are still several manufacturing plans operating in Harrison, the town's overall identity has shifted dramatically from its industrial heyday, after spending decades largely overlooked.