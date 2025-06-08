One Of Newark's Most Vibrant Neighborhoods Thrives On College Energy And New Jersey Skyline Views
If you think about Newark, one of the first things that might come to mind is that it's home to one of the worst-rated airports in the country. But this New Jersey city is so much more than that. Newark is a vibrant urban center right outside of New York City, full of local culture, entertainment, and skyline views. Among its unique neighborhoods, University Heights stands out as the city's academic heart. Often overlooked by casual visitors, this area brims with history, culture, and a youthful energy thanks to its cluster of universities. It's a hidden pocket of Newark that's perfect for curious travelers looking to go beyond the usual.
Home to Rutgers University-Newark, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, and the New Jersey Medical School, this neighborhood is largely made up of students and young professionals. It's also an area rich in history, which can be seen through the Essex County Historic Courthouse, which dates back to 1907 and is considered one of the state's prettiest public buildings, thanks to its Renaissance structure, marble sculptures, murals, and Louis Comfort Tiffany-designed skylights. The Gothic Victorian Eberhardt Hall is another architectural gem that can be found on the New Jersey Institute of Technology campus. Built in 1857 as an orphan asylum, the building was purchased by the college in the 1940s.
An academic and cultural hub
Cultural life thrives in University Heights, where thanks to its numerous academic institutions, locals and students alike can enjoy numerous weekend performances and other community events. Cultural must-sees include the beloved jazz bar, Clements Place Jazz, and Paul Robeson Galleries, which hosts visual arts exhibitions, gallery education, and public programs. The Newark Museum of Art is the state's largest fine arts museum and is a must for art lovers with an impressive collection encompassing over 300,000 artworks and artifacts in science and natural history. Within the museum campus, you can also visit other highlights like Dreyfuss Planetarium, New Jersey's first planetarium, and numerous historic landmarks.
The 19th-century Ballantine House on the Newark Museum of Art grounds is a fascinating visit for history fans, as it highlights the work of craftspeople and the Ballantine family who once lived there. Depending on when you visit, you may even be able to catch some of Newark's most exciting events here, such as the Newark Black Film Festival (which notably, is the country's oldest Black film festival), and the Newark Arts Festival. A regular adult ticket to the Newark Museum of Art is $10, and the museum is open from Thursdays through Sundays. During the summertime, don't skip a visit to Veterans Memorial Park for a free summertime concert series, alongside incredible city views.
An interconnected city
Beyond University Heights, Newark has plenty to offer visitors. Foodies should head directly to the Ironbound district, known particularly for its Brazilian, Portuguese, and Spanish eateries. The Portuguese restaurant Seabra's Marisqueira has become a Newark mainstay, serving up fresh seafood since 1989, while Fornos of Spain has become another city institution for authentic Spanish cuisine. For all things entertainment — from dance and theater, to poetry and comedy — check out the New Jersey Performing Arts Center, and those seeking a walkable area lined with trendy boutiques and restaurants should check out Halsey Street in Downtown.
And with Newark Penn Station nearby, you're well connected to New York City and the rest of New Jersey, whether you're looking to visit cities like Montclair, famed for arts and creative energy, or gems like the romantic storybook pond in New Brunswick. And of course, we can't forget to mention Newark Airport. Despite its distinction of garnering nearly twice the average number of TSA complaints, it's less than five miles away from University Heights, and offers flights across the country and world. For a comfortable stay in the University Heights area, TRYP by Wyndham Newark Downtown is just half a mile away, and offers features like a free airport shuttle and a buffet breakfast.