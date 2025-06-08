One Of Newark's Most Vibrant Neighborhoods Thrives On College Energy And New Jersey Skyline Views

If you think about Newark, one of the first things that might come to mind is that it's home to one of the worst-rated airports in the country. But this New Jersey city is so much more than that. Newark is a vibrant urban center right outside of New York City, full of local culture, entertainment, and skyline views. Among its unique neighborhoods, University Heights stands out as the city's academic heart. Often overlooked by casual visitors, this area brims with history, culture, and a youthful energy thanks to its cluster of universities. It's a hidden pocket of Newark that's perfect for curious travelers looking to go beyond the usual.

Home to Rutgers University-Newark, New Jersey Institute of Technology, Essex County College, and the New Jersey Medical School, this neighborhood is largely made up of students and young professionals. It's also an area rich in history, which can be seen through the Essex County Historic Courthouse, which dates back to 1907 and is considered one of the state's prettiest public buildings, thanks to its Renaissance structure, marble sculptures, murals, and Louis Comfort Tiffany-designed skylights. The Gothic Victorian Eberhardt Hall is another architectural gem that can be found on the New Jersey Institute of Technology campus. Built in 1857 as an orphan asylum, the building was purchased by the college in the 1940s.