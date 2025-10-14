Manhattan's Only Public Beach Is Free-To-Visit With Adirondack-Style Chairs On Luxe White Sand

If there's one major downside to Gansevoort Beach, it's that you can't swim. The beach was designed for lounging, not swimming, and, to be fair, you probably wouldn't want to swim in the Hudson River anyway. The peninsula is located near sewage overflow pipes which spill into the surrounding water, particularly after heavy rain.

Despite the urban waters, the peninsula is surprisingly diverse in terms of ecology. During low tide, you can see tide pools along the beach's southern shoreline, which harbor small sea critters like shrimp and crabs. Trace the boardwalk through the middle of the peninsula, and you'll cross through a pine grove. Then, at the northern edge, there's a salt marsh habitat with native grasses, reef balls, and over 20 million oysters. You might also want to bring binoculars, as the spot is becoming a hidden gem for birders — nearly 100 different birds have been sighted here and listed on Cornell's eBird database, including cedar waxwings, double-crested cormorants, and even a couple sandpipers.

Though some might be put off by being so close to the urban noise and skyline glare, for others, proximity is Gansevoort Beach's selling point. Upper West Side resident David Rosen told the New York Times, "[I]t took me 10 minutes to get here on the subway. Coney Island would take me an hour and a half." For travelers in the city, you can reach the Gansevoort Peninsula by way of the 14th St./8th Ave. stop that services the A, C, E, and L subway trains. From Grand Central Station, it takes about 30 minutes. Aside from the little beach, the neighborhood has lots to explore, including the High Line, New York City's most scenic trail that's also free.