Detroit's Oldest Biergarten Is A Beloved German Restaurant With Authentic Flavors And Craft Brews
If you think you need to book an international flight to Germany to experience an authentic German beer garden, think again. Nestled in Detroit — the surprising Michigan city that's known as "The Paris of the Midwest" for its French heritage and stunning architecture — is Jacoby's, a beloved and historic biergarten with authentic German dishes, craft brews, and plenty of charm.
Situated at 624 Brush Street, just east of Downtown Detroit, Jacoby's is a local gem. It's been serving the city for over 120 years, making it the oldest biergarten in Detroit, with a long and illustrious history that dates back to the late 19th century. Originally operating as Jake's Tavern during the late 1800s, the charming brick facade was taken over by a bartender named Albert Jacoby and his soon-to-be-wife, a German cook named Minna, and officially became Jacoby's in 1904. The rest is history. Despite decades marked by changes in ownership (and an unfortunate fire in 1989), Jacoby's stands proudly today in its original location, continuing to bring German-style charm to Detroit.
Enjoy delicious German bites and brews at historic Jacoby's
Stepping inside Jacoby's, you may feel as though you've been transported to an authentic Bavarian pub, complete with warm-wooded interiors and classic beer logos adorning the walls. On the menu, you'll find an array of mouthwatering German entrees like the German Sausage Dinner — which is served with your choice of knockwurst, bratwurst, or weisswurst with a side of sauerkraut and a pair of potato pancakes — as well as all-American burgers and signature appetizers like Detroit-style oven-baked pretzels.
When it comes to beer, Jacoby's certainly has you covered. Offering over 100 tasty brews, you'll have your pick of everything from refreshing American IPAs on tap to delicious bottled German beers like Stiegl Radler and Reissdorf Kölsch. If you're craving an old-world brew to complement the historic surroundings, sip a pint of Schneider Weisse Aventinus, a robust German wheat beer that's been brewed since 1907. If you're in the mood for another unique cultural experience in Detroit, check out the historic streets and delicious cuisine of Greektown.