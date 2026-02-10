Detroit's Oldest Biergarten Is A Beloved German Restaurant With Authentic Flavors And Craft Brews

If you think you need to book an international flight to Germany to experience an authentic German beer garden, think again. Nestled in Detroit — the surprising Michigan city that's known as "The Paris of the Midwest" for its French heritage and stunning architecture — is Jacoby's, a beloved and historic biergarten with authentic German dishes, craft brews, and plenty of charm.

Situated at 624 Brush Street, just east of Downtown Detroit, Jacoby's is a local gem. It's been serving the city for over 120 years, making it the oldest biergarten in Detroit, with a long and illustrious history that dates back to the late 19th century. Originally operating as Jake's Tavern during the late 1800s, the charming brick facade was taken over by a bartender named Albert Jacoby and his soon-to-be-wife, a German cook named Minna, and officially became Jacoby's in 1904. The rest is history. Despite decades marked by changes in ownership (and an unfortunate fire in 1989), Jacoby's stands proudly today in its original location, continuing to bring German-style charm to Detroit.