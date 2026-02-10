A Popular Vacation Destination Has Been Crowned The World's Safest For Public Transportation

It seems that there's really no wrong time to visit Japan and its diverse regions, as evidenced by its record 43 million international visitors in 2025. The colder winter means you can hit the slopes of Hokkaido's ski haven, Niseko; spring's blooming cherry blossoms are a festival showcase in Tokyo; the beaches of Okinawa's islands beckon in summer; and autumn's fiery maple leaves are a stunning backdrop to the iconic temples of Kyoto, the most peaceful place in Asia.

Another year-round attraction that will instill confidence in wary travelers is Japan's public transportation system, including trains, buses, and taxis, ranked as the world's safest in 2026 by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. This is no minor accomplishment, especially when reports of crashes and deaths on public transportation aren't unheard of among other first-world nations, according to the National League of Cities. Berkshire Hathaway compiled transportation data on Japan from traveler surveys and global safety rankings. Of the top 10 countries for safe public transportation, Japan was the only one from East Asia, while European nations had a strong showing, landing five spots. The list of winners in order were Japan, Canada, Austria, Australia, France, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Belgium, and Switzerland.

Online reviewers often gush about Japan's well-regarded and technologically advanced transportation system, known for cleanliness, punctuality, and reliability, a trifecta even more impressive since Japan's modes of transport ferry nearly 30 billion passengers a year, per Statista. The bullet trains (or Shinkansen) alone whisk passengers away at speeds up to 200 mph, connecting cities within a few hours. (Hard to believe that an even faster train using magnetic levitation with speeds of 314 mph is expected to open in or around 2037, eclipsing China's Shanghai Maglev train that travels 286 mph.)