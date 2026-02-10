A Popular Vacation Destination Has Been Crowned The World's Safest For Public Transportation
It seems that there's really no wrong time to visit Japan and its diverse regions, as evidenced by its record 43 million international visitors in 2025. The colder winter means you can hit the slopes of Hokkaido's ski haven, Niseko; spring's blooming cherry blossoms are a festival showcase in Tokyo; the beaches of Okinawa's islands beckon in summer; and autumn's fiery maple leaves are a stunning backdrop to the iconic temples of Kyoto, the most peaceful place in Asia.
Another year-round attraction that will instill confidence in wary travelers is Japan's public transportation system, including trains, buses, and taxis, ranked as the world's safest in 2026 by Berkshire Hathaway Travel Protection. This is no minor accomplishment, especially when reports of crashes and deaths on public transportation aren't unheard of among other first-world nations, according to the National League of Cities. Berkshire Hathaway compiled transportation data on Japan from traveler surveys and global safety rankings. Of the top 10 countries for safe public transportation, Japan was the only one from East Asia, while European nations had a strong showing, landing five spots. The list of winners in order were Japan, Canada, Austria, Australia, France, Netherlands, United Arab Emirates, New Zealand, Belgium, and Switzerland.
Online reviewers often gush about Japan's well-regarded and technologically advanced transportation system, known for cleanliness, punctuality, and reliability, a trifecta even more impressive since Japan's modes of transport ferry nearly 30 billion passengers a year, per Statista. The bullet trains (or Shinkansen) alone whisk passengers away at speeds up to 200 mph, connecting cities within a few hours. (Hard to believe that an even faster train using magnetic levitation with speeds of 314 mph is expected to open in or around 2037, eclipsing China's Shanghai Maglev train that travels 286 mph.)
Culture and etiquette imbue Japan's transportation pedigree
Japan's top honor for safe travel happens to dovetail with its reputation as a safe country, according to Berkshire Hathaway. Part of its safety record could be attributed to its strict gun laws and its core values as a collectivist society, emphasizing interdependence and harmony over the self. How do these conventions manifest in daily living? For one, public displays of affection are not welcome, and unlike other countries, Japan's service-oriented culture dictates no tipping in cafes, bars, or taxis, unless you hire your own private tour guide.
Reddit riders say you will see these norms in play at busy transportation hubs in terms of spotless stations, clean bathrooms, and a lack of litter. Being considerate is a way of life here, so when riding trains, do not talk on your phone, do not blast loud music, and avoid placing bags on the seat next to you. You should also stand in a straight line when waiting for a train to avoid encroaching on people's personal space. According to Quora, even train conductors will write notes of apology — think of them as tardy slips for employers — if trains are late.
So, how do you navigate Japan's transportation system? Downloading transit apps, such as Japan Travel by Navitime and Google Maps, can help facilitate planning. It's usually recommended to purchase the Japan Rail Pass, valid on the Japan Railways (JR) network as well as JR buses and ferries. Another factor to consider is that transportation services don't run all night. For example, the Tokyo subway system runs between 5 a.m. and midnight, according to Go Tokyo. And finally, give yourself extra time when exploring a new country and encountering different customs. As one Redditor advises, "Don't underestimate the challenge of figuring things out in the airports and train stations."