This Japanese Ski Haven Combines World-Class Slopes With Cozy Village Vibes

About a two-hour drive from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido, Niseko United covers more than 2,000 acres across Mount Annupuri. Niseko United's snowfall totals are often comparable to or greater than other top destinations. In the winter, temperatures reach about 18 degrees Fahrenheit, which helps keep that famous Japan powder — also known as 'Japow' — very light and fluffy. This allows skiers to shred more smoothly, carve with ease, and enjoy softer landings compared to denser, wetter, or more icy snow.

One thing that makes Niseko United so unique is the wide variety of terrain for every type of skier all on one mountain. For beginners and intermediates, there are gentle, groomed runs and wide pistes. Advanced skiers will find plenty of steep downhills that will satisfy world-class thrill seekers. You can also drop into wooded areas like Hanazoo's Strawberry Fields or Grand Hirafu's Miharashi, where powder piles up around picturesque birch trees. These runs will make you feel as if you're floating through the mountain.

If you're up for even more adventure, you can go off the beaten path and explore Niseko's off-piste runs and drop through the area's mapped backcountry gates to find ungroomed slopes carved out by nature. Skiing through these areas feels very different from just racing down packed runs. Keep in mind you're advised to check the daily avalanche reports and bring additional safety equipment like a beacon and shovel. Only experts should venture off piste and into Niseko's backcountry, and you can hire guides to help you ski safely.