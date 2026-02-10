Michigan's Underrated Town Near Traverse City Is A Serene Escape With Nearby Lakeside Camping
Sitting at the northern edge of the Midwest, Michigan enjoys thousands of miles of Great Lakes shoreline. Arguably, the most famous and beautiful stretch is on Lake Michigan, reaching from the Indiana border all the way up to the Straits of Mackinac. That's where you'll find many gorgeous beaches, popular state parks, and nationally recognized towns like Traverse City, a scenic Lake Michigan community with Italian vibes and an underrated wine scene. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is also right there. Those two places attract millions of visitors a year and are so well known that they tend to overshadow smaller villages nearby in the wider Leelanau County.
One such place is Cedar, Michigan, a town that's so darn cute its motto is "The Community That Cares." Though it's tucked in a famous part of Michigan, most have probably never heard of it — even Michiganders like myself. It doesn't appear on Tripadvisor's top list of things to do in Leelanau County, nor is it mentioned as one of the noteworthy small towns in the area, like Glen Arbor, Leland, or Suttons Bay. Cedar flies under the radar, but is well worth a visit.
What gives the town a unique flair is its massive, annual Polka Festival and strong Polish heritage. Visitors rave about the Polish Art Center in town, calling the gift shop a "hidden gem" and saying they heard about it from friends. Add to that the 588-acre Cedar River Preserve, lakeside camping, and a downtown featuring shops, restaurants (some with Polish cuisine), and much more. Cedar is an underrated Northern Michigan escape, a great home base to explore Leelanau County, and a perfect getaway for those looking for a more low-key, less crowded experience — as is under-the-radar Leelanau State Park's sandy beaches, forest trails, and rustic camping spots.
Relax by the water while camping in Cedar, Michigan
Cedar itself (a 4-hour drive north of Detroit) is a few-street village with fewer than 500 people in the township, but its proximity to world-class natural beauty means there are more accommodation options and things to do than one might assume. Stay at the nearby Garvin's Cottages, tucked next to Lake Leelanau and Garvin's Farm, or rent the private and secluded 25-acre Nature's Window Bed and Breakfast.
When the weather is nice, pitch a tent, stay in your RV, or rent one of the cabins at the Leelanau Pines campground (and don't forget to brush up on the camping tips no one tells you about before you do). A premium lakeside resort, this park offers spacious sites and activities to fill a laid-back day. Hike the nature trail, play some giant chess, pickleball, basketball, disc golf, or cornhole. On the lake, you could relax at the swim area, go fishing, or rent a boat to cruise Lake Leelanau (pictured above).
Just a few miles down the road from the campground is Cedar, where you can get your caffeine fix from Cedar River Coffee Company. The aforementioned Polish Art Center is the spot for unique stoneware, jewelry, specialty foods, and some Cedar and Polish merch. For hearty cuisine, stop by the Polish Countryside Kitchen and try pierogis and kielbasa. Any missing supplies can be purchased at Bunting's Cedar Market, which, along with groceries, has a delightfully surprising selection of hot subs, stone-baked pizzas, salads, and chicken wings. It even smokes a wide variety of meat in its smokehouse. Rounding out the downtown experience is The Cedar Tavern, a quaint log cabin and quintessentially American bar with local vibes, pints, and a wide menu with appetizers, pizzas, and burgers.
Cedar's best events, activities, and attractions
The biggest event of the year in Cedar is the Cedar Polka Fest. In late August, 10,000 people converge for a 4-day music festival featuring some of the best polka bands in the country. Beyond the accordion-heavy, joyful music, there are also food trucks — most with Polish cuisine, naturally — a craft fair, a farmers' market, bingo, and a cornhole tournament. A keystone event in Leelanau County, it's a great way to soak up some of the local culture here.
For those looking to venture into undisturbed nature to do some kayaking, walk the dog, or wildlife watching, the Cedar River Preserve is just outside of town, offering over 500 acres and access to Lake Leelanau. To get a round in on the links during your vacation, Sugar Loaf – The Old Course golf course is a popular spot in the area and is only 8 minutes away.
Cedar is just a short drive from some of Michigan's most highly regarded destinations. As mentioned, Traverse City and Sleeping Bear Dunes are nearby, but that's just the tip of the iceberg. The entire Leelanau Peninsula and area around Grand Traverse Bay is teeming with cherry orchards, golf courses, lavender farms, historic lighthouses, white sand beaches on turquoise water, and countless hidden gems like Cedar and its lakeside campground. The area is also famous for its wine, and there are two high-quality vineyards right down the road from Cedar. Bel Lago sustainably makes a variety of local favorites and has a tasting room open year-round, while the French Valley Vineyard grows quality French-style wines on 70 acres just minutes from Lake Michigan and also has a tasting room.