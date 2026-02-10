Michigan's Underrated Town Near Traverse City Is A Serene Escape With Nearby Lakeside Camping

Sitting at the northern edge of the Midwest, Michigan enjoys thousands of miles of Great Lakes shoreline. Arguably, the most famous and beautiful stretch is on Lake Michigan, reaching from the Indiana border all the way up to the Straits of Mackinac. That's where you'll find many gorgeous beaches, popular state parks, and nationally recognized towns like Traverse City, a scenic Lake Michigan community with Italian vibes and an underrated wine scene. Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore is also right there. Those two places attract millions of visitors a year and are so well known that they tend to overshadow smaller villages nearby in the wider Leelanau County.

One such place is Cedar, Michigan, a town that's so darn cute its motto is "The Community That Cares." Though it's tucked in a famous part of Michigan, most have probably never heard of it — even Michiganders like myself. It doesn't appear on Tripadvisor's top list of things to do in Leelanau County, nor is it mentioned as one of the noteworthy small towns in the area, like Glen Arbor, Leland, or Suttons Bay. Cedar flies under the radar, but is well worth a visit.

What gives the town a unique flair is its massive, annual Polka Festival and strong Polish heritage. Visitors rave about the Polish Art Center in town, calling the gift shop a "hidden gem" and saying they heard about it from friends. Add to that the 588-acre Cedar River Preserve, lakeside camping, and a downtown featuring shops, restaurants (some with Polish cuisine), and much more. Cedar is an underrated Northern Michigan escape, a great home base to explore Leelanau County, and a perfect getaway for those looking for a more low-key, less crowded experience — as is under-the-radar Leelanau State Park's sandy beaches, forest trails, and rustic camping spots.