5 Unexpected Reasons Retirees Regret Moving To Beach Towns

Surely the most cliched version of the perfect retirement is spending the rest of your days on a beach. Maybe you picture yourself sitting languorously in a sun chair, a parasol-speared drink in one hand, a Cuban in the other, mulling over the day's most important decision: to nap, or not to nap? Heavenly though that might seem, moving to the beach can come with unexpected frustrations, and not just the sand that finds a way of getting itself everywhere.

Despite the obvious allure of a beachbound retirement, some retirees who make the move discover it's not all sunshine and cocktails. Some of America's beach destinations are desperately hot and humid, which can trigger maladies like heatstroke. In the likes of Florida, where you'll find some of America's most dangerous beaches, you can add hurricanes and regular storms into the mix, causing home insurance premiums to spike. Because beach towns are desirable, the cost of living can be high, tourists tend to swarm them in the summer months, and, conversely, the winters can be isolating and miserable. Never mind that if you're somewhere really rural, amenities like transport and medical care will be fewer and further between.

Based on a survey by financial services company The Motley Fool, which sought to identify the best retirement locations in the U.S. for 2026, the most important factor for retirees was quality of life. The Motley Fool's analysis found that the two best destinations to retire in the U.S. were coastal Florida counties with access to the beach — Broward and St. Johns — which also had the highest quality of life scores. So perhaps the most important decision for a beach town retirement is simply choosing the right beach. The following five reasons retirees regret moving to beach towns should help inform your decision.