This Charming Town Near Maine's Coast Offers Delicious Seafood, Historic Streets, And Sandy Beaches

From buttery lobster rolls to the ultimate wildlife adventure alongside puffins and whales, the state of Maine, at the very north tip of the East Coast, is where you'll find something unforgettable. From taking a scenic road trip along the Bold Coast Scenic Byway to visiting some of Maine's most charming seaside towns for the unofficial "lobster crawl," there's plenty to see and do. But if you're looking for a peaceful retreat, Kennebunk is calling. This cozy coastal village offers quiet beaches, plenty of cultural sights, and a quaint downtown district for shopping and world-class dining.

From floating on a boat along the Mousam River, which meanders through town, to splashing in the Atlantic surf at Gooch's Beach, outdoor fun is everywhere in Kennebunk. Visitors can also head out for a refreshing stroll along Beach Avenue, the coastal sidewalk linking Kennebunk's three main seashores to a jutting peninsula across the bay. And, just a short drive from the adjoining village of Kennebunkport, is Goose Rocks Beach — a spot known for its crystalline sands and spectacular views.

After a day under the sun, head back to explore the historic streets of downtown Kennebunk, boasting quaint architecture and scenic river views, where you can do a little shopping or find a great place to indulge in fresh seafood. The Clam Shack offers mouthwatering lobster rolls and fried clams from an unassuming white cabin, while The Boathouse Restaurant serves up scrumptious oyster platters and crab cakes with fantastic views of the water. And, to really make the most of your New England getaway, spend the night at one of the town's spellbinding coastal inns that will make you want to stay forever. Located just over an hour's drive from Boston, visiting Kennebunk makes for the most delightful vacation.