This Charming Town Near Maine's Coast Offers Delicious Seafood, Historic Streets, And Sandy Beaches
From buttery lobster rolls to the ultimate wildlife adventure alongside puffins and whales, the state of Maine, at the very north tip of the East Coast, is where you'll find something unforgettable. From taking a scenic road trip along the Bold Coast Scenic Byway to visiting some of Maine's most charming seaside towns for the unofficial "lobster crawl," there's plenty to see and do. But if you're looking for a peaceful retreat, Kennebunk is calling. This cozy coastal village offers quiet beaches, plenty of cultural sights, and a quaint downtown district for shopping and world-class dining.
From floating on a boat along the Mousam River, which meanders through town, to splashing in the Atlantic surf at Gooch's Beach, outdoor fun is everywhere in Kennebunk. Visitors can also head out for a refreshing stroll along Beach Avenue, the coastal sidewalk linking Kennebunk's three main seashores to a jutting peninsula across the bay. And, just a short drive from the adjoining village of Kennebunkport, is Goose Rocks Beach — a spot known for its crystalline sands and spectacular views.
After a day under the sun, head back to explore the historic streets of downtown Kennebunk, boasting quaint architecture and scenic river views, where you can do a little shopping or find a great place to indulge in fresh seafood. The Clam Shack offers mouthwatering lobster rolls and fried clams from an unassuming white cabin, while The Boathouse Restaurant serves up scrumptious oyster platters and crab cakes with fantastic views of the water. And, to really make the most of your New England getaway, spend the night at one of the town's spellbinding coastal inns that will make you want to stay forever. Located just over an hour's drive from Boston, visiting Kennebunk makes for the most delightful vacation.
Beaches and outdoor fun in Kennebunk
You can't visit New England without spending time at the beach, and Kennebunk boasts plenty. While the three main beaches — Gooch's Beach, Middle Beach, and Mother's Beach — are certainly spectacular and blissfully peaceful, even during the summer, you'll need to purchase a non-resident beach pass to access the sand from mid-June until mid-September. Directly across the estuary from Kennebunk's shoreline is Colony Beach, in Kennebunkport. A small stretch of sandy shore, it's perfect for lounging, beachcombing, and admiring the view. Alternatively, head to Parsons Beach for somewhere a little more secluded. Here, pristine sand dunes curve along the shore as they stretch toward the horizon.
For a splashy thrill, visit Blowing Cave Park, which overlooks Sandy Cove on the other side of a curved headland. This rocky blowhole sends spectacular sprays of white surf into the air as waves crash against the crags. Just beyond the blowhole is Heaven Swamp Park, a narrow crescent of pebbles and boulders against the deep blue waves. Go for a stroll along the shore, or find a spot to sit and soak up the Atlantic vistas.
More adventurous visitors can rent a boat or kayak and paddle out to the Goat Island Lighthouse, which guards a small grassy outcrop in Cape Porpoise Harbor just off the coast. Visible from a pier in Cape Porpoise, just a short drive east of Kennebunk, you can dock at the lighthouse to explore at high tide. Dating to the 1830s, this restored tower has weathered storms, witnessed shipwrecks, and guided countless sailors through the harbor. The lighthouse is still active, and if the keepers are home, they will gladly take you on a tour, which offers fantastic panoramas of Maine's coastline.
Kennebunk's stunning historic sites and attractions
If you're a history buff, or simply enjoy incredible architecture, don't miss a visit to the Wedding Cake House. Hailed as the "most photographed house in Maine," according its official website, it's not hard to see why. The buttery yellow edifice, built by George Bourne in 1825, is adorned with an intricate white trim that puts you in mind of the sugary frosting. A gift to Bourne's wife, Jane, the mansion has become a stunning landmark of Gothic Revival architecture in the area. Though not open to the public for tours, and only bookable as a vacation property, it's still worth a peek from the street for memorable photos.
To feel like you've stepped into a medieval European village, stop by the St. Anthony Franciscan Friary. Situated in a peaceful woodland between Kennebunk and Kennebunkport, the monastery, once a private residence, was purchased by Lithuanian Franciscans who transformed the Tudor edifice into a place of worship. Head inside and you'll find tranquil gardens with meandering paths for leisurely strolls, as well as weathered stone shrines amidst the trees for a moment of reflective prayer. Visitors can also enjoy a chat with the friendly priests, find a quiet bench to take in the sprawling gardens, or visit the gift shop.
Finally, train enthusiasts should visit the Seashore Trolley Museum, where you can hop aboard a working vintage trolley to take a railroad ride back in time, and explore the miniature train displays and the impressive collection of public transit vehicles — from an omnibus to electric streetcars. Even if you're not a train fanatic, this is a hidden gem you can't miss. Ultimately, whether you're in Maine for a bite of lobster or for an unforgettable cultural getaway, Kennebunk is guaranteed to deliver.