Between Downtown And Campus Is Columbus' Cute, Walkable Neighborhood With Victorian Homes

From idyllic neighborhoods like the historic German Village to artistic havens with thriving culture, shops, and good eats like Short North, Columbus is brimming with cute, walkable neighborhoods to explore. Nestled between the downtown area and Ohio State University, Dennison Place is one such neighborhood. Characterized by its circular intersections, which were designed in 1888 by Ann Neil Dennison, the charming enclave is also known as The Circles.

Comprising a collection of gorgeous Victorian homes, historic churches, local eateries, bars, and retail shops, there's an array of amenities nestled among its quiet, tree-lined streets. It's an ideal place to explore, or — if you're in the market — to call home. According to Walk Score, Dennison Place is the 7th most walkable neighborhood in Columbus, with a score of 86 out of 100. (Short North, located a mile south, is ranked the most walkable). Boasting the charms of a small-town neighborhood and a proximity to big city attractions, Dennison Place is an ideal place to stroll around in Columbus.