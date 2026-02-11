Between Downtown And Campus Is Columbus' Cute, Walkable Neighborhood With Victorian Homes
From idyllic neighborhoods like the historic German Village to artistic havens with thriving culture, shops, and good eats like Short North, Columbus is brimming with cute, walkable neighborhoods to explore. Nestled between the downtown area and Ohio State University, Dennison Place is one such neighborhood. Characterized by its circular intersections, which were designed in 1888 by Ann Neil Dennison, the charming enclave is also known as The Circles.
Comprising a collection of gorgeous Victorian homes, historic churches, local eateries, bars, and retail shops, there's an array of amenities nestled among its quiet, tree-lined streets. It's an ideal place to explore, or — if you're in the market — to call home. According to Walk Score, Dennison Place is the 7th most walkable neighborhood in Columbus, with a score of 86 out of 100. (Short North, located a mile south, is ranked the most walkable). Boasting the charms of a small-town neighborhood and a proximity to big city attractions, Dennison Place is an ideal place to stroll around in Columbus.
Enjoy historic homes, cute cafes, and good eats in Dennison Place
Located 8 miles west of John Glenn Columbus International Airport (CMH), perhaps the most notable attraction in Dennison Place is its collection of stunning Victorian homes. Many of the 400 homes were constructed before 1900 and are listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Over 90% have been renovated in the past 30 years so they can preserve their historic beauty. Strolling around the neighborhood, you'll see a plethora of Victorian homes, and there are even more surrounding Goodale Park in the Victorian Village neighborhood, less than a mile south of Dennison Place.
Beyond its historic architecture, Dennison Place is home to an array of neighborhood gems like Stauf's Coffee, a cute cafe offering locally roasted brews and freshly baked pastries. If you're in the mood for adult libation, The Bottle Shop is a cozy spot with signature cocktails, wine by the glass, and shareable snacks. Meanwhile, Pelino's Pasta is an authentic Italian restaurant that's perfect for bigger appetites. After all, Columbus is America's hot foodie destination full of international flavors. If you're looking to stay near Dennison Place, check into the Harrison House Bed & Breakfast, a charming period-decorated Victorian home built in the early 20th century.