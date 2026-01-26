Columbus' Most Walkable Neighborhood Is An Artist's Haven With A Thriving Culture, Shops, And Good Eats
Columbus is a bustling city in Ohio, known for its vibrant tech scene, rich culture, and outstanding dining options. Home to many intriguing spots such as Schumacher Place, a German Village alternative with idyllic views, and Westerville, a scenic suburb with charming boutiques and a pretty trail system, there's plenty of stunning spots to uncover here. One such place goes by the name of Short North, or Short North Arts District, and is extremely walkable, boasting a walk score of 95.
Considered to be the most walkable district in all of Columbus, you don't need a car for daily errands, and those hoping to get around a little faster can opt to travel by bicycle, as the area has a bike score of 91. The area itself is truly an artist's haven. Packed with galleries, theaters, sculptures, and murals, there's always something new to discover. Its walkable nature means visitors can spend their time strolling the streets, constantly stumbling across new exciting artworks, boutique stores, and other creative spots, so you'll never be at a loss for something to do in Short North.
Art of Republic is one must-see spot for those interested in exploring their own creativity. A shared space for creatives of all kinds, this venue boasts talks from artists with their featured works on display, comedy nights, and exhibitions of local artists. It's open between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, but be sure to check their Instagram page for times and dates of special events.
Culture, shops, and good eats in Short North, Columbus
One great aspect of the culture in Short North is the gallery hopping events. Held on the first Saturday of every month, this event boasts public art, open galleries, street performers, and tasty treats. Gallery opening times vary, but street performances can typically be expected to be found across the area between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., depending on the time of year.
If you don't plan on visiting during a gallery hop, worry not, there's still plenty to be found in this stunning Arts District. There is a range of shops to explore, including the popular North Market, boutique fashion shops, gorgeous jewelry studios, and vintage finds. Be sure to head to Smartypants Vintage, where you can find a new curated selection of vintage clothing every week.
After all the gallery-hopping and shopping is complete, visitors to Short North won't struggle to find a spot to find some good eats. There's an outstanding range of restaurants to sample, ranging from upscale Mexican restaurants to down-to-earth dining spots. One place you should be sure to check out is Bakersfield, specializing in tacos, tequila, and whiskey. Bakersfield boasts everything from top-shelf spirits to more affordable options, making it a choice spot no matter your budget. If you're looking to fill up at brunch before a big day out seeing the sights, there's also plenty of options. TownHall is the place to be for those seeking the perfect balance of wellness and fun, touting itself as "USA's most innovative health restaurant" thanks in part to its menu of non-GMO foods.
Things to Know Before Visiting Short North, Columbus
Short North sits close to downtown Columbus, and just 10 miles from another walkable under-the-radar Ohio gem, Worthington. It's located around 7 miles from the nearby John Glenn Columbus International Airport, making it easy to access by taxi or rideshare for those visiting from out of town. Since the area is so walkable, there's not much need to drive during your visit, but it can be worthwhile to rent a car if you plan on visiting other areas across Columbus, particularly if you'd prefer to avoid public transport.
There are plenty of hotels to choose from in Short North, especially towards the southern end of the main street, closer to the downtown area. This makes it an excellent spot for exploring the heart of the city, and a great starting point for exploring the arts district on foot. Moxy Columbus Short North is a top choice, with a friendly check-in experience at the bar, and rooms decorated in a quirky artsy style. Visitors can book a room here for as little as $175 per night.
Those planning a city escape can enjoy Short North at any time of year, though temperatures are usually most comfortable for strolling around the neighborhood during the late spring and early fall periods. No matter when you choose to visit, you can find a range of events held all throughout the year at the nearby Goodale Park. Book your visit for the first weekend of the month, so you can make the most of the outstanding art and culture the area has to offer through the monthly gallery hop event. Just be sure to pack some comfortable walking shoes.