Columbus' Most Walkable Neighborhood Is An Artist's Haven With A Thriving Culture, Shops, And Good Eats

Columbus is a bustling city in Ohio, known for its vibrant tech scene, rich culture, and outstanding dining options. Home to many intriguing spots such as Schumacher Place, a German Village alternative with idyllic views, and Westerville, a scenic suburb with charming boutiques and a pretty trail system, there's plenty of stunning spots to uncover here. One such place goes by the name of Short North, or Short North Arts District, and is extremely walkable, boasting a walk score of 95.

Considered to be the most walkable district in all of Columbus, you don't need a car for daily errands, and those hoping to get around a little faster can opt to travel by bicycle, as the area has a bike score of 91. The area itself is truly an artist's haven. Packed with galleries, theaters, sculptures, and murals, there's always something new to discover. Its walkable nature means visitors can spend their time strolling the streets, constantly stumbling across new exciting artworks, boutique stores, and other creative spots, so you'll never be at a loss for something to do in Short North.

Art of Republic is one must-see spot for those interested in exploring their own creativity. A shared space for creatives of all kinds, this venue boasts talks from artists with their featured works on display, comedy nights, and exhibitions of local artists. It's open between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily, but be sure to check their Instagram page for times and dates of special events.