America's Deepest River Winds Past Charming Towns, Picturesque Views, And Outdoor Adventure

America is full of grand, meandering rivers that have carved and shaped the land around them for millions of years. New York's Hudson River is one of the most iconic. Discovered by English explorer Henry Hudson in 1609, who was actually seeking a shortcut from Europe to China, it grew to be a significant East Coast waterway, used by steamers and ferryboats in the 19th century, and became a hub of industrialization, a rural escape for wealthy city dwellers, and a battleground for environmentalism at various stages of its life. The Hudson also has the distinction of being America's deepest river, reaching a depth of 202 feet (some sources say 216 feet) at a point known as World's End.

The Hudson's abnormal depth is a result of ancient glacial scouring, whereby glaciers armed with stones and debris scraped away at the bedrock. When the North American glaciers retreated during the last Ice Age, river water filled the fjord-like shape hacked out by the ice. All along the Hudson's 315-mile course, from Lake Tear of the Clouds in the Adirondacks to New York Harbor, are places worth exploring. You'll find charming village hideaways like Nelsonville and the nearby Hudson Highland State Park Preserve, beloved for rugged beauty and trails. There are stunning views and outdoor adventure at every twist and bend in the river, and if you start to miss city life, the Big Apple is never far away.