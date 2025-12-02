This Hudson River Hideaway Is A Charming New York Village With Gorgeous Hiking Trails

Nestled along New York's Hudson River are countless hidden gems, including Beacon, an underrated destination with artsy shops and flea markets. Although just a couple of hours outside of New York City, these towns can feel a world away, enveloped in nature with a quiet and calming atmosphere. One such town is Nelsonville, a tranquil village with a population of just over 700 people. This tiny enclave is a mere square mile in size, and while it's easy to overlook, this scenic village is a must-visit for hikers, with stunning nature and exciting trails framing the town.

While visiting, you'll want to base yourself in Cold Spring, a walkable village brimming with local shops, just a few minutes away from Nelsonville on foot. Nelsonville itself is light on lodging options, making its neighbor the best option. Hudson House River Inn is a top choice in town — here, you can enjoy riverfront views in a charming 1832 building. Limited flights are offered out of Stewart International Airport, around 30 minutes from Nelsonville. Westchester County Airport offers additional options, and it's about an hour away. Nelsonville is also accessible through the Metro North train.