This Hudson River Hideaway Is A Charming New York Village With Gorgeous Hiking Trails
Nestled along New York's Hudson River are countless hidden gems, including Beacon, an underrated destination with artsy shops and flea markets. Although just a couple of hours outside of New York City, these towns can feel a world away, enveloped in nature with a quiet and calming atmosphere. One such town is Nelsonville, a tranquil village with a population of just over 700 people. This tiny enclave is a mere square mile in size, and while it's easy to overlook, this scenic village is a must-visit for hikers, with stunning nature and exciting trails framing the town.
While visiting, you'll want to base yourself in Cold Spring, a walkable village brimming with local shops, just a few minutes away from Nelsonville on foot. Nelsonville itself is light on lodging options, making its neighbor the best option. Hudson House River Inn is a top choice in town — here, you can enjoy riverfront views in a charming 1832 building. Limited flights are offered out of Stewart International Airport, around 30 minutes from Nelsonville. Westchester County Airport offers additional options, and it's about an hour away. Nelsonville is also accessible through the Metro North train.
Hiking in Nelsonville, New York
If you're looking for historic sightseeing, shopping, or an arts scene, you'll find it in the surrounding area. But right in Nelsonville, it's more about simply soaking up the scenery and exploring its quiet trails. The jewel of Nelsonville is undoubtedly the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve, where you'll find 8,000 acres of largely untouched wilderness. Beloved for its rugged beauty and trails, the park is home to around 70 miles of hiking trails that lead through serene forest and Hudson River views.
The Bull Hill Trail is unmissable — winding through the Hudson Highlands State Park Preserve, to the top of Bull Hill (also known as Mount Taurus), the 4-mile trail is the easiest way to reach the preserve's jaw-dropping mountain and Hudson River scenery. The trail is considered moderately difficult, with some steep patches and an elevation gain of over 1,100 feet. It typically takes around three hours to complete, making it an excellent way to spend a morning. Keep in mind that parking near the trailhead is limited, with space for just a handful of cars — get there early to ensure you have a spot for this epic hike.