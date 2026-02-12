Between San Francisco And Modesto Is A Charming California City With A Walkable Downtown And Artsy Vibes
Whenever you're traveling to a major city like San Francisco, there's a tradeoff to be made. Sure, you'll get to see underrated neighborhoods with artsy vibes and delicious cuisine, but you'll also need to keep an eye out for the "world's worst tourist trap." By just widening your destination radius a bit, you'll be able to find a place that lets you get the best of what Northern California has to offer, while keeping you away from the big city noise and chaos: Tracy. With its charm, walkable downtown, community events, historic landmarks, and ever-evolving arts community, this is more than just a pit stop to better-known places (though day trip options are plentiful).
Tracy is located just east of Interstate 580, which is a bit of a double-edged sword. On one hand, the convenience and connectivity that come with this type of positioning are unmatched; on the other, this is one of the most dangerous roads in California, according to statistics, so you'll have to be extra vigilant on your drive over. If you're coming from San Francisco or Oakland International Airport (the nearest major entryway), you'll have to pass through here, but if you're traveling from Modesto, located 30 miles southeast, you can avoid these sections altogether. Keep in mind that Tracy is extremely pedestrian-friendly and has even been labeled a "Walker's Paradise" by Walk Score, so you have the perfect opportunity to leave driving behind and take advantage of the local public transportation instead. You can learn more about the city's bus service here.
A walk through Tracy's charming downtown
If there's one area you won't want to miss out on during your time in Tracy (especially for first timers), it's the lively downtown. Not only does it combine historic interest and contemporary amenities, but it's also a well-organized space where everything you need is just minutes away. You can start your tour at the main downtown plaza and make a right to get to the Bank of Italy building. Dating back to 1919, it features a classic Renaissance Revival facade and is also listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Central Coffee Co. is right next door. This is a cozy cafe praised for its well-made lattes, nice atmosphere (sometimes they also have live music), and great pastry selection. Prices are pretty reasonable, with most customers paying less than $10.
From here, the Tracy Historical Museum is less than a 10-minute walk. Once a post office, the building now houses exhibits that take you through the region's history. Visitors have raved about the friendly, knowledgeable guides, and admission is free. Don't let the museum's modest size fool you — there's a lot to see, so plan for at least an hour, preferably two. It's also a good idea to call the museum beforehand to confirm your visit, since the place is run by volunteers, and open hours can vary. If you're in town on a Saturday, stop by the Downtown Tracy Farmers Market, too. The local vendors are friendly, and prices are fair.
Exploring the arts scene in Tracy
Tracy's impressive arts and culture scene is anchored by the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts (also located minutes away from all the places mentioned above). The restored 1923 vaudeville-era venue hosts everything from movies and live performances to art exhibits. There are hundreds of positive Google reviews, with many singling out the good acoustics. Thanks to the carefully thought-out arrangement, there isn't a bad seat in the house. The employees are polite and helpful, and there are even some art classes on-site you can register for. Private tours are available, too, but you'll have to fill out a request form beforehand.
See if you can manage to catch the Downtown Tracy Artwalk, too. It's an annual event, usually held in late October, that features local artists, organizations, and vendors scattered around the downtown and Central Avenue areas. It's free to attend, and it usually lasts about four hours, giving you plenty of opportunities to experience (and buy) locally made pieces, eat at one of the great downtown restaurants, or even shop for something else at one of the nearby boutiques.
Artist Adrian Delgado has also contributed to the city's mural collection, with a piece that celebrates Mexican culture and honors Our Lady of Guadalupe. You can find it at 1015 N Central Ave. If you want to get in touch with your own creative side, you can stop by The Stained Canvas, a beloved spot that hosts art classes and paint-and-sips. If you've loved this side of Tracy, chances are you'll love Stockton, too. Located just a hair over 20 miles away, this is an affordable riverside hub with murals, markets, and trails.