Between San Francisco And Modesto Is A Charming California City With A Walkable Downtown And Artsy Vibes

Whenever you're traveling to a major city like San Francisco, there's a tradeoff to be made. Sure, you'll get to see underrated neighborhoods with artsy vibes and delicious cuisine, but you'll also need to keep an eye out for the "world's worst tourist trap." By just widening your destination radius a bit, you'll be able to find a place that lets you get the best of what Northern California has to offer, while keeping you away from the big city noise and chaos: Tracy. With its charm, walkable downtown, community events, historic landmarks, and ever-evolving arts community, this is more than just a pit stop to better-known places (though day trip options are plentiful).

Tracy is located just east of Interstate 580, which is a bit of a double-edged sword. On one hand, the convenience and connectivity that come with this type of positioning are unmatched; on the other, this is one of the most dangerous roads in California, according to statistics, so you'll have to be extra vigilant on your drive over. If you're coming from San Francisco or Oakland International Airport (the nearest major entryway), you'll have to pass through here, but if you're traveling from Modesto, located 30 miles southeast, you can avoid these sections altogether. Keep in mind that Tracy is extremely pedestrian-friendly and has even been labeled a "Walker's Paradise" by Walk Score, so you have the perfect opportunity to leave driving behind and take advantage of the local public transportation instead. You can learn more about the city's bus service here.