15 Of The Most Dangerous Roads In California, According To Statistics

Interstate 805 may be just 29 miles long, but it claims the top spot as California's most dangerous road. According to FARS data, in 2023, a total of 13 people died here, translating to about 0.45 fatalities per mile, the highest density in the state. Approved as an interstate in 1958 and completed in 1975, I-805 was built as a north–south alternative to I-5, giving drivers a way to bypass downtown congestion. Beginning near the Mexican border in San Ysidro, it pushes through Chula Vista and National City, then cuts into central San Diego before reconnecting with I-5 in the Sorrento Valley. Along the way, it funnels traffic directly into major job hubs like Kearny Mesa and University City.

The result is a freeway that never rests. FARS data shows that nearly all of I-805's fatal crashes occur in dense urban segments, and the majority involve multiple vehicles, a hallmark of congested freeways. Unlike rural highways where fatigue and single-vehicle run-offs dominate, the 805's profile is distinctly urban. The freeway is short, yes, but it threads directly through San Diego's residential and commercial districts, and in this compressed environment, the risks are magnified mile for mile, helping to explain why I-805 is one of the most dangerous roads.