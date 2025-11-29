San Francisco's Underrated Neighborhood Has Artsy Vibes And Delicious Cuisine

San Francisco is colored with vibrant neighborhoods. From Haight-Ashbury, a historic hippie enclave, to overlooked neighborhoods with laid-back beach town vibes like Outer Sunset, the Golden Gate City has a little bit of everything sprinkled into its unique neighborhoods.

It's no secret that some of the city's most alluring attractions revolve around its artsy vibes and delicious cuisine. Both can be found in abundance in Excelsior. Situated south of the buzzing Mission District, Excelsior dates back to 1869 and is one of San Francisco's oldest neighborhoods. Despite being the former neighborhood of legendary musician Jerry Garcia, it's also among the least-known areas for travelers, making it a hidden gem sparkling amidst the flash of popular areas like Fisherman's Wharf.

If you're yearning for a quieter, off-the-beaten-path retreat in San Francisco – yet you still crave a gentle hustle and bustle filled with diverse dining, local shops, and beautiful art – the Excelsior district is the perfect option.