San Francisco's Underrated Neighborhood Has Artsy Vibes And Delicious Cuisine
San Francisco is colored with vibrant neighborhoods. From Haight-Ashbury, a historic hippie enclave, to overlooked neighborhoods with laid-back beach town vibes like Outer Sunset, the Golden Gate City has a little bit of everything sprinkled into its unique neighborhoods.
It's no secret that some of the city's most alluring attractions revolve around its artsy vibes and delicious cuisine. Both can be found in abundance in Excelsior. Situated south of the buzzing Mission District, Excelsior dates back to 1869 and is one of San Francisco's oldest neighborhoods. Despite being the former neighborhood of legendary musician Jerry Garcia, it's also among the least-known areas for travelers, making it a hidden gem sparkling amidst the flash of popular areas like Fisherman's Wharf.
If you're yearning for a quieter, off-the-beaten-path retreat in San Francisco – yet you still crave a gentle hustle and bustle filled with diverse dining, local shops, and beautiful art – the Excelsior district is the perfect option.
Dining and art in Excelsior
A cultural melting pot, Excelsior has a strong Latino and Asian presence and offers an array of locally-owned ethnic eateries to bite into. You'll find a robust and eclectic mix of restaurants along Mission Street, such as Pupusería Metapán, a charming family-owned spot serving authentic Salvadorean dishes. (Be sure to try the pupusas, which are the perfect balance of crispy and cheesy.) If you're in a Mexican cuisine mood, grab a super-sized burrito at Taqueria Guadalajara. For delicious Italian-style pizza, sit down for a slice at Little Joe's Pizza, a neighborhood staple since 1958 with vintage vibes and neon sign charm.
Once you've filled up on food, feast your eyes on the public art that colors the streets of Excelsior. Strolling the neighborhood, you'll find an array of murals painted by local artists, as well as stunning mosaic art pieces. Amongst the area's most impressive murals is one titled "Music is Freedom," which you can find on the corner of Francis Street and Mission Street and is dedicated to the local community. For an updated list of the murals, you can visit The Excelsior Action Group's website, or you can enjoy tracking them down on your own while you explore the neighborhood.
Getting to Excelsior and exploring the neighborhood
If you're flying to the area, landing at San Francisco International Airport (SFO) will place you just 10 miles south of Excelsior. Public transit is a breeze in San Francisco, so you can easily hop on Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) via the red or yellow line to navigate without a car.
Lined with cookie-cutter Victorian homes, craftsman cottages, and brightly-colored Mediterranean houses, Excelsior is bursting with residential charm. While you won't find hotel accommodations directly in the neighborhood, you'll have plenty of options nearby, such as Alpine Inn & Suites. Fusing Parisian-style vibes with Bay Area beauty, the hotel is nestled about five minutes south of Excelsior, and a short drive away from the neighborhood's top attractions like McLaren Park.
Residing on 313 idyllic acres within The Excelsior, McLaren Park is the second-largest in San Francisco (with the largest being the Golden Gate Park, the city's most beloved attraction). In McLaren Park, you'll find over 7 miles of scenic park trails, a bike park, a golf course, kids' playgrounds, and the stunning Greek-style Jerry Garcia Amphitheater. If you're a Dead Head, be sure to check out Jerry Day, an annual summer music festival held at the amphitheater in honor of Grateful Dead frontman and former Excelsior resident, Jerry Garcia.