Rick Steves' Protege Shares When You Should And Shouldn't Use AI For Trip Planning

Imagine that you had spent ample time organizing a romantic vacation and were enjoying a hike to the top of a mountain for beautiful sunset views. Now, imagine your reaction when you find out that you're stuck on said mountain because the tool you used to plan this trip gave you false information. That's exactly what happened to a couple traveling in Japan when they relied upon ChatGPT, the most widely used generative AI chatbot. They were informed that the last descending cable car would be at 5:30 p.m., but upon arrival, they saw that the station had already closed and they had no way to get down (via BBC News). Stories like this abound among travelers utilizing AI tools, which are becoming increasingly more advanced but still pose challenges for users.

This very issue was discussed on an episode of Rick Steves Travel Talks, a series of informative video lectures hosted by the American travel guru himself and various guests. An episode titled "State of European Travel 2026 — Tips, Trends & Updates with Cameron Hewitt" aired on the third night of the 2026 Travel Festival, a five-day virtual series that ran from January 12 to 16, 2026 (all recordings are available here). The event covered a wide range of topics, including foods to try, seasonal travel, and itinerary planning. In this particular episode, Rick Steves' Europe's content director, Cameron Hewitt, covered some of the concerns that travelers have — overtourism, high prices, and extreme weather events — along with touching on the recent trend of using AI for trip-planning.

Of course, this is a complex topic, and just like with any other piece of technology, AI platforms have their pros and cons. So let's break down when you should and shouldn't use AI, according to Hewitt.