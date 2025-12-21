Rick Steves' Intimate Web Series Has A Fun Interactive Component And Hidden Treasures

You're planning your next vacation and are finding yourself at a bit of a loss — there are so many exciting places all over the world, each with their pros and cons, and you don't want to spend your hard-earned money and limited time off making the wrong decision. But what if you could view some of these prospective destinations on a virtual tour — jam-packed with historical information, stunning footage and photographs, and accompanying in-depth commentary — free of charge? Well, that's exactly what trusted jet-setting expert Rick Steves aims to provide in his intimate web series, "Monday Night Travel."

Steves, hailing from California but based in Washington, has spent decades building his travel empire, Rick Steves' Europe, and continues to disseminate his wealth of knowledge to his ever-growing audience across a variety of mediums. From providing thrifty tips for making travel more affordable to sharing his approved checklist to always do before a vacation, he is always ready with experience-based guidance, personal anecdotes, humorous reflections, and more. And Monday Night Travel (MNT) is no different, although it features a range of moderators, hosts, and experts beyond Steves. MNT is chock-full of helpful information, cultural insights from locals, and hidden treasures that the average tourist might miss. And there's a fun, interactive component, too — you can ask the hosts your burning questions during the live Q&A. If you have an inquiry about the particular destination being covered or want specific details on how the segment was filmed, ask away!

As of this writing, there are over 150 recordings available for viewing on the YouTube channel "Rick Steves Travel Talks" under the "Monday Night Travel" playlist. On average, the live show gathers over 3,000 attendees, while the released recordings bring an additional few thousand views.