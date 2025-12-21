Rick Steves' Intimate Web Series Has A Fun Interactive Component And Hidden Treasures
You're planning your next vacation and are finding yourself at a bit of a loss — there are so many exciting places all over the world, each with their pros and cons, and you don't want to spend your hard-earned money and limited time off making the wrong decision. But what if you could view some of these prospective destinations on a virtual tour — jam-packed with historical information, stunning footage and photographs, and accompanying in-depth commentary — free of charge? Well, that's exactly what trusted jet-setting expert Rick Steves aims to provide in his intimate web series, "Monday Night Travel."
Steves, hailing from California but based in Washington, has spent decades building his travel empire, Rick Steves' Europe, and continues to disseminate his wealth of knowledge to his ever-growing audience across a variety of mediums. From providing thrifty tips for making travel more affordable to sharing his approved checklist to always do before a vacation, he is always ready with experience-based guidance, personal anecdotes, humorous reflections, and more. And Monday Night Travel (MNT) is no different, although it features a range of moderators, hosts, and experts beyond Steves. MNT is chock-full of helpful information, cultural insights from locals, and hidden treasures that the average tourist might miss. And there's a fun, interactive component, too — you can ask the hosts your burning questions during the live Q&A. If you have an inquiry about the particular destination being covered or want specific details on how the segment was filmed, ask away!
As of this writing, there are over 150 recordings available for viewing on the YouTube channel "Rick Steves Travel Talks" under the "Monday Night Travel" playlist. On average, the live show gathers over 3,000 attendees, while the released recordings bring an additional few thousand views.
What is Monday Night Travel anyway?
MNT launched in 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Travel had stalled, and people were stuck inside looking for new ways to see the world — from the comfort of their homes. This show gave them a safe way to (virtually) explore a different locale. Post-pandemic, the show continues to inform and entertain, bringing viewers from the glitzy, sunshine-filled French Riviera to the remote Faroe Islands in the far reaches of the North Atlantic. In its initial recordings, you'd find the original host seated in his living room with his signature glass of wine, watching excerpts from previously-shot "Rick Steves' Europe" TV episodes while providing colorful behind-the-scenes commentary and additional details.
Over time, the series evolved from this original format, with shows featuring the expertise of local guests and moderation by members of the MNT team. For example, in the episode "Watch with Rick Steves — Ireland with Stephen McPhilemy," an Ulster native brings viewers to the Emerald Isle, while he and Rick heartily down mugs of Guinness. With McPhilemy, you explore places including Belfast, Dingle, and Galway, which hosts the rugged, enchanting Aran Islands of Ireland. Meanwhile, in the "Sicily with Alfio Di Mauro" episode, a born-and-raised Sicilian takes you through this beautiful Mediterranean island featuring UNESCO World Heritage sites, like this ancient Italian hilltop town with tropical gardens, and the freshest of seafood.
The show's content is varied, covering unique holiday celebrations, outdoor adventures, city tours, trip-planning tips, wine experiences, and more. Steves also addresses important, hot-button issues like overtourism and traveling as a political act. However, the focus is still primarily on Europe, with most episodes related to travel within the continent. Runtime is anywhere from 75 minutes to 2 hours, depending on the topic.
How to watch Monday Night Travel
To watch the web series live, you'll need to sign up in advance by clicking the "Register" button beside the listed episode. MNT takes place on Mondays, as the name suggests, at 9 p.m. ET over Zoom. While you don't need an account, you should have the latest version of the program downloaded prior to viewing. If you miss the live event, recordings are typically available on YouTube a few days later. You can sort the recordings by country, region, or topic (art, food, travel skills) to find the videos that are most useful and interesting for you.
Previous viewers of the show have reacted positively to its educational content and engaging style — one commenter praised the "Itinerary Planning with the Monday Night Travel Team" episode, writing, "I absolutely love this channel ... this may just be the most life changing information I have ever taken in." Another review raved about this "fabulous and very informative video," stating, "I always learn something new!"
To get the most out of MNT, it's best to come prepared and curious. Find a cozy seat, assemble your favorite snacks and drinks, and grab a notebook or laptop to jot down ideas and questions for the Q&A at the end. Note that the promotions and details about each destination are current as of the date of recording, but they're subject to change — so while these videos are an excellent planning tool, you'll still need to head to the websites of the specific attractions or stays for the most up-to-date information. And whenever you're ready to start preparing for your next adventure, buckle up and get set for a virtual whirlwind journey around some of the most stunning locales in the world, accompanied by your expert guides.