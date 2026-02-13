Colorado's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Stunning Lake Escape Perfect For Camping And Fishing

Colorado may be known for places like the celeb-ridden Aspen, with its luxe charm and year-round fun, but its hidden gems are where true respite lies. Under-the-radar destinations like Trinidad Lake State Park can offer visitors a scenic, relaxing experience in a lush setting. Comprising 2,960 acres of juniper and pine forests, this outdoor oasis is home to an 800-acre lake, which is the ultimate playground for waterfront recreation. You can expect all sorts of enthusiasts here — anglers setting up their equipment, paddleboarders gliding across the water, jet skiers seeking thrills, windsurfers riding the waves, and water skiers showing off their skills.

Since Trinidad Lake State Park's two campgrounds allow you to dive straight into the lakeside activities. Besides splashing around in the water, the state park boasts a 10.3-mile trail system, so you can continue embarking on adventures on foot. From mountainous vistas and wildlife encounters, every trail leads you to a different side of the park. These paths become cross-country and snowshoeing trails in the winter. You'll also have plenty of chances to go for a picnic, go horseback riding or mountain biking, try archery, and even go hunting.

Trinidad Lake State Park is located 2 hours south of Colorado Springs, not too far from the New Mexico border. Conveniently, the state park is only 10 minutes away from the rugged Fishers Peak State Park, another outdoor haven full of unique geology and epic views — making it the perfect base to explore both places.