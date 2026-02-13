Colorado's Under-The-Radar State Park Is A Stunning Lake Escape Perfect For Camping And Fishing
Colorado may be known for places like the celeb-ridden Aspen, with its luxe charm and year-round fun, but its hidden gems are where true respite lies. Under-the-radar destinations like Trinidad Lake State Park can offer visitors a scenic, relaxing experience in a lush setting. Comprising 2,960 acres of juniper and pine forests, this outdoor oasis is home to an 800-acre lake, which is the ultimate playground for waterfront recreation. You can expect all sorts of enthusiasts here — anglers setting up their equipment, paddleboarders gliding across the water, jet skiers seeking thrills, windsurfers riding the waves, and water skiers showing off their skills.
Since Trinidad Lake State Park's two campgrounds allow you to dive straight into the lakeside activities. Besides splashing around in the water, the state park boasts a 10.3-mile trail system, so you can continue embarking on adventures on foot. From mountainous vistas and wildlife encounters, every trail leads you to a different side of the park. These paths become cross-country and snowshoeing trails in the winter. You'll also have plenty of chances to go for a picnic, go horseback riding or mountain biking, try archery, and even go hunting.
Trinidad Lake State Park is located 2 hours south of Colorado Springs, not too far from the New Mexico border. Conveniently, the state park is only 10 minutes away from the rugged Fishers Peak State Park, another outdoor haven full of unique geology and epic views — making it the perfect base to explore both places.
Camping and picnicking at Trinidad Lake State Park
There are 73 sites spread across two campgrounds at Trinidad Lake State Park. The bigger, year-round Carpios Ridge Campground features 63 sites on the lake's northern banks, ideal for tent campers and those traveling with trailers or RVs. Guests have access to laundry and shower facilities, restrooms, water spigots, electrical hookups, and a central dump station. If you prefer full hookups, the campground has seven sites that offer them from April 16 to November 14. Each of the campground's sites accommodates up to six guests and two sleeping units (two tents and no RV, or one tent and an RV, for example), and they come equipped with a picnic table and grill. During the winter, only 25 spots are open with limited amenities. The campground has accessible features as well, like designated parking spaces and paved paths.
The South Shore Campground operates from April to October and has just 10 primitive sites. Also situated on the lakefront, these sites only provide a shared water hydrant and vault toilets. Groups can reserve the Piedmont camping area, which accommodates up to 48 people. Up to 15 tents can be pitched here, or up to eight RVs. You can reserve your site at the campgrounds up to six months prior to your visit.
There are two picnic shelters at Trinidad Lake State Park, which you can reserve for gatherings. Both the Sopris and Viola Group Picnic Areas accommodate up to 60 people and include electricity, tables, and grills, as well as nearby restroom facilities. While the food is being prepared, you can light the fireplace and play at the horseshoe pits — there's a volleyball net, too.
Fishing at Trinidad Lake State Park
Trinidad Lake is the crown jewel of the state park, with 800 acres calling your name. A popular fishing destination, the lake is teeming with channel catfish, perch, walleye, crappie, and bluegill. Largemouth and smallmouth bass are common catches, as are rainbow and brown trout — you might even reel in wipers and laugeye. Anglers can set their rod either from a boat or the shore, as long as they're not obstructing the boat ramp (closed in the winter) and the dock. Both deep and shallow water fish habitats are flagged with buoy markers. Don't be surprised if you see a fishing tournament taking place here, thanks to the restocking of 50,000 trout every year.
Boaters must slow to a no-wake speed near the launch and within 150 feet of shore anglers. Be aware of fluctuating water levels to avoid getting stuck in certain spots. With all these prerequisites met, you can enjoy launching your vessel into the water. Although you can go for a smooth cruise, you can also take advantage of the watersports opportunities.
Some people make waves on jet skis, some take it up a notch with water skiing. Whatever you end up choosing, make sure to navigate in a counter-clockwise direction. Of course, you can't forget to swim either. There's so much more to do at the state park that doesn't involve the lake, such as hiking the trails, practicing archery, observing birdlife, and hunting during the open season. Once you're done adventuring outside, consider the 2.5-hour drive to the culture-rich town of Conejos and its elaborate labyrinth, a religious art installation.