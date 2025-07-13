This Culture-Rich Town On The Colorado-New Mexico Border Offers An Elaborate Labyrinth To Explore
Colorado is known for its dazzling beauty, from lush forests to desert canyons, from its Rocky Mountains to its Eastern Plains, and from the sun-soaked city of Aurora to the less-touristy outdoor paradise of Fort Collins. Conejos is another destination in this colorful state that deserves to be explored.
This community, alongside the border between Colorado and New Mexico, is a hub of culture with history and museums for curious travelers. It also welcomes you with plenty of fishing opportunities in its river, hunting grounds near its reservoir, and a multitude of hiking and skiing spots in its outskirts — enough outdoor activities to steal your breath away.
Conejos literally translates to rabbits in Spanish, and the country gained this name due to the abundance of rabbits in the area. It was originally settled in 1855 and was the area's primary trading post until the rail line connected to nearby Antonito. The area's early founders are reflected in one of its must-see monuments, El Santuario de los Pobladores — the Sanctuary of the Settlers. It is a literal labyrinth representing the Mysteries of the Rosary of the Roman Catholic Faith and inviting the spiritual for a journey of faith and meditation.
Make your way through the labyrinth of Conejos
Judging by its architecture and very nature, you'd swear Conejos' labyrinth is at least a couple of centuries old. It feels like a monument that modern humans have lost the ability to conjure. But it was actually completed in 2022.
El Santuario de los Pobladores was designed by Ronald Rael, a native of Conejos and a renowned architect and activist. Visitors can walk around the labyrinth, which contains 20 resting places that represent the Mysteries of the Rosary. The goal is to contemplate at each stop before moving on to the next.
When you've made it all the way through, make sure to stop by Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, which is adjacent to the labyrinth. It is the oldest church in the state. Built in 1863, it boasts a unique and beautiful history. Its origin story says that it was built after a group of settlers traveling on mules discovered a statue of Our Lady of Guadalupe in one particularly stubborn mule's pack. The travelers believed it to be a sign, and built the church in the spot where the mule would not move. Sadly, the original church burned down in 1926, but was rebuilt just a year later. Now, it is attracting a considerable number of visitors thanks to the newly built labyrinth.
Enjoy the rich culture of Conejos
Trains are always a fantastic way to discover a location with a limited amount of time, and America is one of the best places in the world to do it. From Maryland's year-round scenic train ride to the famed routes across the Wild West, there is no shortage of beautiful locomotive routes to hop on and gaze out the window. When you're in Conejos, you have a unique opportunity to jump aboard the Cumbres & Toltec Scenic Railroad. You'll see some incredible views as the train traverses some 64 miles, crossing the border between Colorado and New Mexico 11 times in total. The line begins in nearby Antonito and ends in Chama, New Mexico.
To learn more about the local culture, stop by the Conejos County Museum, where you can learn about the region's early history. And to find out more about one of the region's most famous people, head over to the Jack Dempsey Museum in Manassa, built in honor of the heavyweight boxing champion in the house where he was born and raised.
The nearest major airport is Albuquerque International Sunport, about 180 miles south. The San Luis Valley Regional Airport is located approximately 30 minutes away in Alamosa, but it is served by only one regional airline with flights to and from Denver. Book your accommodation in advance, as options are limited, but you can get a comfortable room for around $100 per night. For more lodging choices nearby, try Alamosa.