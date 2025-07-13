This Culture-Rich Town On The Colorado-New Mexico Border Offers An Elaborate Labyrinth To Explore

Colorado is known for its dazzling beauty, from lush forests to desert canyons, from its Rocky Mountains to its Eastern Plains, and from the sun-soaked city of Aurora to the less-touristy outdoor paradise of Fort Collins. Conejos is another destination in this colorful state that deserves to be explored.

This community, alongside the border between Colorado and New Mexico, is a hub of culture with history and museums for curious travelers. It also welcomes you with plenty of fishing opportunities in its river, hunting grounds near its reservoir, and a multitude of hiking and skiing spots in its outskirts — enough outdoor activities to steal your breath away.

Conejos literally translates to rabbits in Spanish, and the country gained this name due to the abundance of rabbits in the area. It was originally settled in 1855 and was the area's primary trading post until the rail line connected to nearby Antonito. The area's early founders are reflected in one of its must-see monuments, El Santuario de los Pobladores — the Sanctuary of the Settlers. It is a literal labyrinth representing the Mysteries of the Rosary of the Roman Catholic Faith and inviting the spiritual for a journey of faith and meditation.