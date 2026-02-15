The Top 5 Ski Destinations In The US For First-Timers, According To Reddit
If it's your first time skiing, choosing the right mountain can make or break your experience. The problem is, you might be unsure where to start or what factors to even consider. Of course, it's always best to go to a local ski resort if there happens to be one near you to minimize costs. That's not always an option, though, especially if you live in a warmer climate or if your local mountains are more geared towards experts. Fortunately, we've compiled some Reddit-approved ski destinations to help make the decision easier.
These five ski resorts have a bunny hill for learning the basics and a high proportion of green circle trails, which are the easiest ones to ski on because of their groomed paths and low-angle slopes. They also have accessible gear rental services and a variety of ski school lessons to choose from. We also considered what other activities are available in town, just in case you're done earlier than you expected.
To make the most of your beginner experience, try to visit midweek and avoid those busy holiday windows so that you don't have to worry so much about long lift lines or crowded trails. It's also a great idea to book lessons, rentals, and lift tickets early in case things sell out. And of course, if you have any questions at all during your day, keep an eye out for staff, who often have jackets branded with the resort's logo.
Beaver Creek, Colorado
One of the most well-loved beginner ski mountains among Redditors is Beaver Creek Resort in central Colorado, the state renowned for having the best skiing in the U.S. This resort has 2,082 acres of skiable terrain, with 167 trails and 24 different lifts. Beaver Creek is extensive, but that also means that there's enough mountain for everyone. With 28% of trails marked at a beginner green circle level, there are plenty of runs to enjoy.
Beaver Creek is a great resort for first-time adult skiers thanks to its "3-for-2 Series" of lessons, where you can get three lessons for the price of two. This package comes with Beaver Creek's Green Run Guarantee, which means that if you're not comfortable with green runs by the end of your third lesson, you'll get a fourth lesson for free. Beaver Creek has half-day and full-day lesson options for all ages, as well as group and private options.
When you're not hitting the slopes, relax at one of Beaver Creek Resort's spas, which offer a variety of services like facials and massages. Then, enjoy a show at the Vilar Performing Arts Center, which hosts a variety of concerts, comedic acts, dance recitals, and Broadway shows. For some extra fun, head over to the nearby town of Avon for swimming, sauna, rock climbing, and more at the Avon Recreation Center.
Brian Head Ski Resort, Utah
Another often-mentioned ski resort is Brian Head in southwestern Utah. Redditors praise Brian Head for being a great "bang for your buck," with great beginner trails and "minimal crowds." It is a bit smaller than Beaver Creek at 650 acres of skiable terrain, but a third of the 71 trails are marked for beginners. This mountain is divided between two peaks. Giant Steps Mountain is more geared towards intermediate and expert skiers, but Navajo Mountain is mostly green, with a few intermediate blue trails that branch off to Giant Steps.
To get started on your skiing journey at Brian Head, take advantage of its Free On Snow Experience. This is a two-hour ski lesson where you can learn about the gear, how to glide, turn, stop, and fall safely. Everyone 13 years and older can participate as long as they have a lift ticket and rentals, which are discounted for beginners looking to participate in the Free On Snow Experience. After your lesson, you'll be able to ride the magic carpet lift, which gives you access to the bunny hill, and the Pioneer Lift, which will let you enjoy Fun Run, First Time, You're Ready, and Paradise.
If your muscles start to get sore, there's plenty to do around the resort while your crew enjoys the rest of the mountain. Brian Head is home to the Navajo Tubing Park, which currently costs $25 per person for a one and a half hour session. You can also choose to enjoy your time at the Brian Head Lodge, which offers day passes for the pools and hot tubs via Resort Pass.
Steamboat, Colorado
If altitude sickness is a concern for you, Redditors say that Steamboat Ski Resort in northwestern Colorado is a great option due to its lower elevation, which makes it easier to breathe while on the slopes. While 15% of trails are marked as beginner, don't let that number fool you because this resort has 23 lifts that service 182 trails across 3,741 acres. It also has some of the longest green circle routes, including Why Not, which is over 3 miles long, and Right O Way. The only downside is that some Redditors find it a bit pricey.
Steamboat doesn't have a dedicated "first timer" ski package like some of the other mountains on this list, but they do offer group and private lessons, as well as an adult "Learn 2 Ski Or Ride" option that will give you two days of lessons with the goal of getting you comfortable on both the slopes and the chair lift. Something to note about this ski resort is that it actually spans across six mountains: Mount Werner, Sunshine Peak, Storm Peak, Thunderhead Peak, Mahogany Ridge, and Christie Peak, and not all of them are beginner-friendly. Christie Peak, which is right above Steamboat Square, doesn't actually have any green terrain at all, so be careful which lift you go on. In order to ski Why Not on (mostly) all greens from Steamboat Square, head up the Wild Blue Gondola all the way up to Sunshine Peak, where you'll take the Sundial trail and Rendezvous Way down to the Rendezvous Lodge. From there, ski down Broadway and then take the Elkhead Express. At that point, take Northerner, which is a tiny stretch of intermediate blue before you reach Why Not's trailhead.
If you're not planning on doing too much skiing, Redditors recommend Strawberry Park Hot Springs, which is a natural hot spring complex outside of town. Admission is cash-only at $20 per person for a two-hour reservation. However, four-wheel drive and snow tires are required by law, and no rental vehicles are allowed on the road from November to May, though there are some shuttles that you can book.
Copper Mountain, Colorado
Copper Mountain is also mentioned on Reddit as a great ski resort for beginners. Settled in Summit County, Colorado, it has three main areas, namely the West Village, Center Village, and East Village. This resort has over 2,500 acres of skiable terrain, with over 150 trails and 23 lifts. About a quarter of the trails are considered easy, and it's widely recognized by Redditors for being beginner-friendly. Unlike Steamboat, it's pretty easy to stick to the green runs, and you won't have to worry about sharing the slopes with too many advanced or expert skiers. Those areas are pretty well separated. Stick to the West Village, and you'll be good.
In terms of lessons, Copper Mountain offers private and group sessions for adults, children, and families. First-timers will enjoy the full-day or half-day adult group lessons, which currently range from around $210 to $230. If you plan to get proficient enough to use a chair lift, plan on booking a full-day lesson. However, if you're not planning to venture farther than the magic carpets or the platter lifts, a half-day lesson is generally enough.
Off the slopes, Copper Mountain offers a range of dining options. Forage & Feast operates in the middle of the mountain, providing Colorado flavors with locally-sourced ingredients in a rustic setting. Or, if you're ready for a break from skiing, ditch the slopes for a one-hour session at the tubing hill. Tubing must be booked online in advance, so just keep that in mind.
Ski Santa Fe, New Mexico
When you first think about skiing, Santa Fe might not be the first place on your list. However, Ski Santa Fe in New Mexico is a surprising location with a relaxed, authentic vibe that's perfect for those who want to experience one of winter's greatest sports in a new way. While some people on Reddit debate if it's actually better for intermediate skiers, its inclusion on this list comes down to the city, which one Reddit user notes is "more culturally interesting than alot of other ski towns."
Beginners ages 12 and up can choose from a variety of packages that all include a lesson, a lift ticket, and equipment. If it's your very first time skiing, opt for the First-Timer Full-Day or Half-Day ticket, which is great for learning the basics and conquering the beginner slopes. That said, if you already know how to stop and turn, you can also choose an Easy Greens package, which will give you access to more green trails. No matter what package you choose, make sure to book your lesson for 9:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. and arrive at least a half hour early so you have time to grab your rental equipment beforehand.
Once you're all done skiing, take advantage of downtown Santa Fe, which is just a half hour's drive away from the resort. Here, you can enjoy some excellent fine dining, like the duck confit from Palace Santa Fe. Or, if you want to try something authentically New Mexican, head to The Shed, which serves favorites like the green chile burrito. Art lovers will enjoy the Georgia O'Keeffe Museum or the Museum of International Folk Art. But if you want something more immersive, Meow Wolf Santa Fe offers a quirky interactive exhibit.
Methodology
To determine this top five list, we focused primarily on real user insights from Reddit forums like r/skiing, where the skiing community often shares honest experiences about these resorts. Each of these locations appeared repeatedly, some of which I have personally visited and can vouch for, such as Ski Santa Fe. Beaver Creek, Brian Head, Steamboat, and Copper Mountain were among the top locations mentioned most frequently. Ski Santa Fe was mentioned slightly less frequently, but offers a great on- and off-mountain experience due to its luxury food options and unique cultural and artistic activities. For more inspiration, check out the world's most unique skiing destinations or one of the most affordable ski mountains in America.