The World's Most Unique Skiing Locations

A dream ski trip doesn't have to mean the Swiss Alps or the Colorado Rockies. While these legendary destinations certainly deserve their reputations for world-class skiing, some of the world's most unique skiing experiences happen in places you'd never expect. Picture yourself carving turns on an active volcano or on sun-drenched islands in the Mediterranean, or heading to the beach after a long day on the slopes. These are totally possible at unique skiing locations around the world.

From sunny African slopes and Hawaii's volcanoes to ancient mountain ranges in Central Asia, there are ski resorts all over the world in places you probably haven't heard about. These places may not be as world renowned and sometimes pose some tricky conditions, but they also offer incredible memories and bucket-list experiences any adventurous skier would be interested in.

Whether you're a ski enthusiast looking to check off unusual destinations, an adventure traveler seeking experiences beyond the ordinary, or simply love the ideas of skiing in different places where not many others do, these locations offer experiences for every level and unforgettable stories in the world's most unique skiing destinations.