This Beloved Charleston Cocktail Bar Offers Vintage Vibes And A Unique Sensory Experience

The perfect day in Charleston might involve a stroll through the picturesque French Quarter, shopping in the historic Charleston City Market, and wandering past the historic pastel-colored homes of Rainbow Row for unique photo ops. But after dark, travelers won't want to miss out on the city's vibrant nightlife scene, from live jazz clubs and stylish rooftop lounges to vintage-inspired cocktail bars like The Gin Joint.

Located on a busy block of East Bay Street in the city's downtown, The Gin Joint is a Charleston institution beloved by locals and tourists alike. The bar is small and doesn't take reservations, so you can't neatly schedule it into your travel itinerary — and that's part of its appeal. Rather than planning your visit too carefully, consider dropping in after an evening stroll along nearby King Street, one of the world's most charming main streets, or popping in for a nightcap after dinner or a ghost tour in the historic district.

Once you've waited your turn and are seated at a high bar stool or a black leather booth illuminated by glowing pendant lights, it's time to soak up the 1920s vibes while sampling something delicious from one of the city's largest spirit selections. The menu features classic gin cocktails with a twist, including the Bottle Service martini made with a variety of different gins and garnishes, as well as creative libations mixed with eclectic ingredients, like the Disc Jockey, a rum-based drink made with an unusual combination of Campari, pineapple, lime, NOLA coffee, and cinnamon. If you're feeling adventurous, consider trying the "Bartender's Choice," a sensory experience that's unique to The Gin Joint.