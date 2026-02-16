This Beloved Charleston Cocktail Bar Offers Vintage Vibes And A Unique Sensory Experience
The perfect day in Charleston might involve a stroll through the picturesque French Quarter, shopping in the historic Charleston City Market, and wandering past the historic pastel-colored homes of Rainbow Row for unique photo ops. But after dark, travelers won't want to miss out on the city's vibrant nightlife scene, from live jazz clubs and stylish rooftop lounges to vintage-inspired cocktail bars like The Gin Joint.
Located on a busy block of East Bay Street in the city's downtown, The Gin Joint is a Charleston institution beloved by locals and tourists alike. The bar is small and doesn't take reservations, so you can't neatly schedule it into your travel itinerary — and that's part of its appeal. Rather than planning your visit too carefully, consider dropping in after an evening stroll along nearby King Street, one of the world's most charming main streets, or popping in for a nightcap after dinner or a ghost tour in the historic district.
Once you've waited your turn and are seated at a high bar stool or a black leather booth illuminated by glowing pendant lights, it's time to soak up the 1920s vibes while sampling something delicious from one of the city's largest spirit selections. The menu features classic gin cocktails with a twist, including the Bottle Service martini made with a variety of different gins and garnishes, as well as creative libations mixed with eclectic ingredients, like the Disc Jockey, a rum-based drink made with an unusual combination of Campari, pineapple, lime, NOLA coffee, and cinnamon. If you're feeling adventurous, consider trying the "Bartender's Choice," a sensory experience that's unique to The Gin Joint.
Let a bartender craft you a unique cocktail at The Gin Joint
Don't let the name fool you: customers do have input when ordering the "Bartender's Choice." There are simple guidelines to the process. The menu provides a short list of adjectives — refreshing, tart, savory, fruit, boozy, spicy, sweet, licorice, herbal, bitter, unusual, floral, smoky, fizzy, and vegetal — and you're invited to select two. According to co-owner Wells Bolt, who spoke with local newspaper The Post and Courier, it's a great option for those interested in trying something new. "Let's face it, sometimes ordering a drink with little to no guidance can be overwhelming," Bolt said. "So the adjectives were something we put together to add a little structure to the process."
The resulting craft cocktail will be based on the words you choose, and according to past visitors, it's a fun experience. "Must try," wrote one reviewer on Google. "The mixology is wonderfully executed. You pick two adjectives to describe the drink you want and wait for the magic!" Another past patron commented, "the bartenders choice blew me away with how good a drink could be simply based off of being provided two adjectives." Many bar-goers mentioned that the intimate space, cozy and candlelit, feels like a speakeasy, perfect for a date or an evening out with friends.
Even if you've already had dinner (perhaps at Circa 1886, considered South Carolina's most beautiful restaurant, or D'Allessandro's, a charming hole-in-the-wall pizzeria), you can still order snacks at The Gin Joint. Pair drinks with gourmet small plates from oysters and mussels to fried gnocchi and housemade soft pretzels. The Gin Joint is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with extended hours on Friday and Saturday. Sunday has shortened hours, with doors closing at 8 p.m.