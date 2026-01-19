The Heart Of Charleston's Historic District Brims With Iconic Pastel-Colored Homes For Unique Photo Ops

Tourists and locals love neighborhoods filled with colorful buildings. Copenhagen's Nyhavn harbor is known around the world for its vibrantly painted facades. Burano, Italy, one of Rick Steves' favorite islands near Venice, has its own colorful homes. And then there's Charleston's Rainbow Row. Appearing on countless postcards, artistic renderings, and social media posts, the area is an iconic symbol and must-see sight when visiting the gorgeous South Carolina city with a striking European appearance. But what's the story behind this famous street lined with pastel-colored homes — and what's the best way to capture photos of it?

Rainbow Row is a collection of 13 connected townhouses designed in different architectural styles on East Bay Street, north of Tradd Street and south of Elliott Street, in the heart of the city's Historic District. The houses date back to the late 18th century, with most being built by English and Scottish merchants after the end of the Revolutionary War (1783) and before the ratification of the Constitution (1788). The buildings served different functions in the years that followed, though most housed commercial spaces or private residences.

The Civil War changed the city's landscape, and after 1865, most of the houses along this stretch of East Bay Street were either abandoned or in poor condition. Decades later, prominent Charleston locals Susan Pringle Frost, founder of the city's Preservation Society, and Dorothy Haskell Porcher Legge, a fellow pioneer of urban preservation, were pivotal figures in the push to reclaim and restore the houses that now comprise Rainbow Row.