South Carolina's 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' Is A Historic Charleston Carriage House Charmer
There's no denying that Charleston's streets are rich with history. Inevitably, this bleeds into Charleston's contemporary landscape, giving the city that unique charm that visitors and locals love so much. It's a gorgeous city that blends a striking European appearance with southern charm, and it's teeming with historic buildings, boutique shops, and incredible restaurants. One local restaurant staple is overflowing with this historical charm, even going as far as to earn itself the title of the "most beautiful restaurant in South Carolina" in an article by Love Food.
Circa 1886 is situated inside the Wentworth Mansion, a romantic Southern mansion turned boutique hotel tucked away in the quiet Historic District of downtown Charleston. What was once a private home has since been preserved as a charming historic hotel, complete with the original doors and windows. Not only is Circa 1886 one of the most gorgeous restaurants in Charleston, but it is also highly acclaimed and awarded in the culinary community. From a slew of "Best Date Night Restaurant" awards to being recognized as a top 1% of the best restaurants worldwide by TripAdvisor, you can be sure a dinner at Circa 1886 will be unlike any other. And if you're interested in viewing more incredible architecture, be sure to venture a few blocks away to Charleston's romantic waterfront promenade with stunning mansions and harbor breezes.
What to expect from Circa 1886
Known for its intimate, romantic atmosphere, Circa 1886 is perfect for a date night or to escape the Charleston crowds with a classy dinner with friends. For a seamless dinner experience, your best bet is to make a reservation in advance, especially if you're stopping by on a weekend. The dress code is resort casual, and be sure to come with a full wallet. While a dinner at Circa 1886 is certainly a splurge, guests attest that the restaurant is well worth the price tag, with one reviewer on Reddit writing, "I've eaten all over the world and Circa holds its weight against a ton of famous Michelin-starred restaurants."
Guests can choose between the Ashley or Cooper tasting menus for a pre-fixed six-course meal, or opt to order off the à la carte menu for more control over their choices. However, visitors seem to think there isn't a bad dish on the menu. One TripAdvisor review reads, "both dishes were superbly done: creative, not overwrought (a frequent occurrence at high-end restaurants) and quite subtle." Be sure to leave room for dessert, as Executive Pastry Chef Ashley Cardona won the award for "Outstanding Pastry Chef of the year" in 2025 from the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association. Whatever you end up choosing, a dinner at Circa 1886 is the perfect way to close out a day of strolling Charleston's enchanting historical streets.