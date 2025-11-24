South Carolina's 'Most Beautiful Restaurant' Is A Historic Charleston Carriage House Charmer

There's no denying that Charleston's streets are rich with history. Inevitably, this bleeds into Charleston's contemporary landscape, giving the city that unique charm that visitors and locals love so much. It's a gorgeous city that blends a striking European appearance with southern charm, and it's teeming with historic buildings, boutique shops, and incredible restaurants. One local restaurant staple is overflowing with this historical charm, even going as far as to earn itself the title of the "most beautiful restaurant in South Carolina" in an article by Love Food.

Circa 1886 is situated inside the Wentworth Mansion, a romantic Southern mansion turned boutique hotel tucked away in the quiet Historic District of downtown Charleston. What was once a private home has since been preserved as a charming historic hotel, complete with the original doors and windows. Not only is Circa 1886 one of the most gorgeous restaurants in Charleston, but it is also highly acclaimed and awarded in the culinary community. From a slew of "Best Date Night Restaurant" awards to being recognized as a top 1% of the best restaurants worldwide by TripAdvisor, you can be sure a dinner at Circa 1886 will be unlike any other. And if you're interested in viewing more incredible architecture, be sure to venture a few blocks away to Charleston's romantic waterfront promenade with stunning mansions and harbor breezes.