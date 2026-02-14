​​'The Everest Of The Caribbean' Is A Jaw-Dropping Island Peak With Magical Landscapes And Wildlife

The otherworldly landscapes on the trail are a major draw to Pico Duarte. As you head up the mountain, you'll be immersed in a variety of forests, from tropical to pine, with springs and rivers also weaving their way through the landscape. Alpine grasslands add to the diversity you'll find on the trail. Writer Mark Horrell advises that there are covered rest areas about every hour or so, where hikers can shelter from the sun and rest on benches.

Spotting wildlife is another draw of the Pico Duarte hike. Real Estate Las Terrenas advises that you may see a Hispaniolan trogon, which is one of the rarest endemic birds in the country, among several other bird species that can't be found anywhere else in the world. The rare, nocturnal solenodon is a unique shrew-like animal that inhabits the area; similarly, the Pico Duarte galliwasp is a small lizard that is only found here.

Hikers need to have a guide to hike Pico Duarte, according to Lonely Planet. It's easiest to go with a tour company, which will provide camping equipment, permits, and organize mules to carry luggage. According to Visit Dominican Republic, December to April is peak season, when more tours run, and weather conditions are better with less rain, but the hike can technically be done year-round. AllTrails users recommend bringing sturdy hiking boots, hiking poles, and plenty of snacks. Once you've completed the trek, sit back and relax at these budget-friendly resorts in the Dominican Republic.