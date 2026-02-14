'The Everest Of The Caribbean' Is A Jaw-Dropping Island Peak With Magical Landscapes And Wildlife
Pristine sandy beaches and palm trees often come to mind when thinking about the Dominican Republic. While the beaches here are notoriously beautiful, there are more adventurous activities awaiting outdoorsy travelers here. Located in the adventure wonderland of the Dominican Alps is Pico Duarte, at 10,417 feet, the highest mountain in the Caribbean. Editoire refers to the peak as the Everest of the Caribbean, which is echoed by Pico Duarte Tours.
Summiting this stunning mountain requires a good level of physical fitness. Pico Duarte is usually reached via the La Ciénaga route, a 3-day, 2-night hike. The trek is 29 miles, with approximately 11,155 feet of elevation gain. However, those who reach the peak are well-rewarded with spectacular panoramas from the Central Mountain Range. In good weather, you might even be able to see both the north and south coasts. One Tripadvisor reviewer remarks that the "views from the route and the top are breathtaking and unimaginable." Hikers will find a statue of Juan Pablo Duarte, the founder of the Dominican Republic, and a Dominican Republic flag at the top.
What to expect while hiking Pico Duarte
The otherworldly landscapes on the trail are a major draw to Pico Duarte. As you head up the mountain, you'll be immersed in a variety of forests, from tropical to pine, with springs and rivers also weaving their way through the landscape. Alpine grasslands add to the diversity you'll find on the trail. Writer Mark Horrell advises that there are covered rest areas about every hour or so, where hikers can shelter from the sun and rest on benches.
Spotting wildlife is another draw of the Pico Duarte hike. Real Estate Las Terrenas advises that you may see a Hispaniolan trogon, which is one of the rarest endemic birds in the country, among several other bird species that can't be found anywhere else in the world. The rare, nocturnal solenodon is a unique shrew-like animal that inhabits the area; similarly, the Pico Duarte galliwasp is a small lizard that is only found here.
Hikers need to have a guide to hike Pico Duarte, according to Lonely Planet. It's easiest to go with a tour company, which will provide camping equipment, permits, and organize mules to carry luggage. According to Visit Dominican Republic, December to April is peak season, when more tours run, and weather conditions are better with less rain, but the hike can technically be done year-round. AllTrails users recommend bringing sturdy hiking boots, hiking poles, and plenty of snacks. Once you've completed the trek, sit back and relax at these budget-friendly resorts in the Dominican Republic.