Iowa's Beautiful County Is Full Of Camping Spots In Breathtaking Forests, Hiking Trails, And Scenic Byways

Iowa is well known for its vast, fertile prairie lands filled with acre upon acre of corn and soybean fields. However, to think that's all the state has to offer would be a missed opportunity. There's an area tucked in the northeast corner that may surprise you. With deep valleys, lofty bluffs, and verdant forests, Allamakee County is an ideal location to visit for hiking, camping, and spectacular scenic vistas.

Allamakee County, bordered by Minnesota to the north and the Mississippi River and Wisconsin to the east, is both beautiful and remote. The entire county sits in the Driftless Area, which may sound like a dystopian sci-fi wasteland but is in fact a beautiful geologic region in northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and southwest Wisconsin that escaped the shifting mountains of dense ice during the latest glaciation. The glaciers' "drifting" ground down the surrounding landscape, creating the flat, ideal farmland seen in the majority of Iowa today. However, in Allamakee County, the rugged features — created by millions of years of rivers and streams carving deep valleys and impressive limestone bluffs — remained untouched by the shifting ice.

One of the easiest ways to experience this striking, unique countryside is by driving the scenic byways that cut through the county. The Great River Road National Scenic Byway, one of America's most underrated highway drives, stretches 3,000 miles along the length of the Mississippi River. Running along the entire eastern border of Allamakee County, you'll be mesmerized by the gorgeous views of the river it affords. Alternatively, take a journey on the 144-mile Driftless Area Scenic Byway, which meanders through Allamakee and neighboring Winneshiek County. Along its path, you'll see the enchanting landscapes of forested valleys and towering bluffs that make the region special.