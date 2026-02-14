Iowa's Beautiful County Is Full Of Camping Spots In Breathtaking Forests, Hiking Trails, And Scenic Byways
Iowa is well known for its vast, fertile prairie lands filled with acre upon acre of corn and soybean fields. However, to think that's all the state has to offer would be a missed opportunity. There's an area tucked in the northeast corner that may surprise you. With deep valleys, lofty bluffs, and verdant forests, Allamakee County is an ideal location to visit for hiking, camping, and spectacular scenic vistas.
Allamakee County, bordered by Minnesota to the north and the Mississippi River and Wisconsin to the east, is both beautiful and remote. The entire county sits in the Driftless Area, which may sound like a dystopian sci-fi wasteland but is in fact a beautiful geologic region in northeast Iowa, southeast Minnesota, and southwest Wisconsin that escaped the shifting mountains of dense ice during the latest glaciation. The glaciers' "drifting" ground down the surrounding landscape, creating the flat, ideal farmland seen in the majority of Iowa today. However, in Allamakee County, the rugged features — created by millions of years of rivers and streams carving deep valleys and impressive limestone bluffs — remained untouched by the shifting ice.
One of the easiest ways to experience this striking, unique countryside is by driving the scenic byways that cut through the county. The Great River Road National Scenic Byway, one of America's most underrated highway drives, stretches 3,000 miles along the length of the Mississippi River. Running along the entire eastern border of Allamakee County, you'll be mesmerized by the gorgeous views of the river it affords. Alternatively, take a journey on the 144-mile Driftless Area Scenic Byway, which meanders through Allamakee and neighboring Winneshiek County. Along its path, you'll see the enchanting landscapes of forested valleys and towering bluffs that make the region special.
Allamakee County has phenomenal camping and hiking
The prime spot for camping and hiking in the county is the Yellow River State Forest, which is favored for well-kept campsites and recreation. The Paint Creek Unit is the largest section of the state forest, with 5,237 acres. It contains four campgrounds, with 136 campsites in total, including one cabin and 98 RV sites. The sites are rustic, with fire rings, picnic tables, and vault toilets. There is no electricity, and drinkable water is only available at the information center, so make sure you learn these DIY camping hacks that will instantly improve your outdoor adventure. Dispersed camping isn't allowed in the state forest, but there are five backpacking areas located along their popular backpacking trail, and each area contains four tent sites.
Speaking of hiking, the state forest offers over 50 miles of multi-use trails. The backpacking trail is a 25-mile loop, but there's a huge variety of other trails to explore, from easy to difficult, so you'll have no problem tailoring a trek to your ability and energy level. Favorite trails include the Paint Creek Unit Loop, a hard 12.6 miles, and the Luster Heights Loop, which is 3 miles long and rated as moderate.
Another spectacular hiking location is Effigy Mounds National Monument. The Effigy Mounds are sacred Native American burial and ceremonial grounds, and the only way to experience this hallowed site is on foot. The national monument features 10 trails, including a short 1-mile boardwalk through a marsh and over the Yellow River, as well as a 7-mile journey along bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River.
Logistics of visiting Allamakee County
Getting to Allamakee County isn't simple, which is true of many ruggedly beautiful destinations. The closest airport is La Crosse Regional Airport (LSE) in neighboring Wisconsin, 52 miles away. Car rentals are provided through Avis, Budget, Enterprise, and National. For a larger airport and more options, the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport is 170 miles away. If you're road-tripping around the Midwest, Allamakee County is about 3 hours, 40 minutes northeast of Des Moines, 5 hours east of Sioux Falls, and 3 hours, 40 minutes west of Milwaukee.
If camping isn't your cup of tea, or if you're looking to take a break from roughing it, lodging is available in Allamakee County, but it's far from plentiful or extravagant, so planning ahead is recommended. You'll find the Boarders Inn & Suites by Cobblestone Hotels in Waukon, the Scenic Valley Motel in Lansing, and the Driftless Barn Inn located between Waukon and Lansing. Your best bet may be looking into a vacation rental, especially if you have a larger group or want to be as close as possible to Yellow River State Forest or Effigy Mounds National Monument.
The best time to visit for most is May through September, so you can have the best chance of pleasant weather for hiking and camping. The average high temperature in July is 85 degrees Fahrenheit, which is warm but not roasting. Spring and fall offer verdant green and multi-colored treescapes, respectively, but the temperature can be cool and the weather unpredictable. Winters are cold but not frigid, and the area receives an average of 39 inches of snow per year.