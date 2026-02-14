Pennsylvania's Charming State Park Near Philadelphia Is A Gem For Trails And Fishing
One of Philadelphia's assets is its easy access to the great outdoors. The city is home to Fairmount Park, the world's largest landscaped urban park system, and the beloved Wissahickon Valley Park, a city park set in a lush, forested gorge. But some of the region's loveliest green spaces are right outside the city limits, like Ridley Creek State Park, a gem for hiking and fishing located in nearby Delaware County, just 16 miles from City Hall.
The 2,600-acre park is named for the creek that flows through it. First settled by English Quakers, Ridley Creek was the site of a bustling mill complex that harnessed the power of the waterway in the early 18th century. A small village and farmstead grew up around it, and some old stone houses still stand today, serving as private residences. All of it is now considered the Ridley Creek State Park Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, you can visit the still-working farm (admission is $12 for adults, $8 for children) on weekends from April through November.
There's no cost to walk past the quaint remainders of the village (respecting, of course, the privacy of current tenants), as they're located right on the park's public trails. Ridley Creek State Park is a paradise for hikers, runners, and cyclists, with 12 miles of quiet trails that weave through woods and meadows and along the rushing, trout-stocked creek. A great introduction to the park is the 4.5-mile Ridley Creek Park Yellow Trail, an easy paved loop that offers views of the water and a selection of historic homes. Appropriate for strollers, wheelchairs, families with children, or those with leashed dogs, it takes two hours (or less) to complete. "Beautiful paved woodland trail," wrote one jogger on AllTrails.
Hike and fish in Ridley Creek State Park
For a more challenging hike, try the moderately difficult Ridley Creek Full White Trail Loop. The 4.2-mile trail delves deep into the woods, offering gorgeous forest views. Past visitors say it's especially beautiful when colorful foliage enlivens the tree-lined path in autumn, and others point out it's magical under a dusting of snow. "Gorgeous sunny December day following the first snowfall of the year," commented one recent hiker. "About 6 inches of packed snow on the trails. Beautiful scenery." The trail also offers excellent bird-watching opportunities, passing through a year-round natural habitat for woodpeckers, cardinals, owls, chickadees, mockingbirds, and more. Looking to check more birds off your Life List? Take a road trip to Succop Nature Park, Pennsylvania's quiet haven for birdwatching and weddings.
If it's fishing you're more interested in, Ridley Creek is just the spot. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission stocks the creek with rainbow and brown trout, and it's a particularly popular fishing destination in spring through early fall, when the park's forest offers cool shade along the creek's shoreline. "Amazing fly fishing," said one local on Google. One section of the creek, from Sycamore Mills Dam to Dismal Run, is only for catch-and-release fly fishing. No matter what kind of fishing you're planning to do, you'll need a state fishing license or permit to cast a line, and you can apply for one online.
Ridley Creek State Park's trails and fishing spots, as well as public restrooms and picnic areas, are open daily from sunrise to sunset. It's about a 40-minute drive to Center City, or 25 minutes to Philadelphia International Airport. While exploring the beautiful region around the city, don't miss a visit to Longwood Gardens, America's largest botanical garden — it's just half an hour away by car.