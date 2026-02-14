Pennsylvania's Charming State Park Near Philadelphia Is A Gem For Trails And Fishing

One of Philadelphia's assets is its easy access to the great outdoors. The city is home to Fairmount Park, the world's largest landscaped urban park system, and the beloved Wissahickon Valley Park, a city park set in a lush, forested gorge. But some of the region's loveliest green spaces are right outside the city limits, like Ridley Creek State Park, a gem for hiking and fishing located in nearby Delaware County, just 16 miles from City Hall.

The 2,600-acre park is named for the creek that flows through it. First settled by English Quakers, Ridley Creek was the site of a bustling mill complex that harnessed the power of the waterway in the early 18th century. A small village and farmstead grew up around it, and some old stone houses still stand today, serving as private residences. All of it is now considered the Ridley Creek State Park Historic District, listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Today, you can visit the still-working farm (admission is $12 for adults, $8 for children) on weekends from April through November.

There's no cost to walk past the quaint remainders of the village (respecting, of course, the privacy of current tenants), as they're located right on the park's public trails. Ridley Creek State Park is a paradise for hikers, runners, and cyclists, with 12 miles of quiet trails that weave through woods and meadows and along the rushing, trout-stocked creek. A great introduction to the park is the 4.5-mile Ridley Creek Park Yellow Trail, an easy paved loop that offers views of the water and a selection of historic homes. Appropriate for strollers, wheelchairs, families with children, or those with leashed dogs, it takes two hours (or less) to complete. "Beautiful paved woodland trail," wrote one jogger on AllTrails.