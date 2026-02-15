Grand Rapids is surrounded by lakes — there are over 1,000 lakes in the Grand Rapids area, according to Visit Grand Rapids. When the weather is nice, go swimming at one of the beaches and soak up the sun. O'Brien Reservoir is perfect for families thanks in part to its playground for kids, or visit the sandy Tioga Beach on Pokegama Lake. In general, Pokegama Lake is a popular summer destination, as it spans 6,612 acres and offers lots of fun activities. Look About Lindsey recommends renting a pontoon on the lake to explore the lake's many bays and live the relaxing lake life. For a scenic escape, head to Turtle Lake near Marcell, a stunning lake I've visited throughout my life, which embodies the peaceful spirit and beauty of the Northwoods.

Anglers will love fishing at the many lakes around Grand Rapids. Largemouth bass, northern pike, smallmouth bass, walleye, and crappies can all be found here. Fish Brain notes Pokegama Lake, Deer Lake, and the Mississippi River are the top three spots for fishing in the area. But with 618 fishing lakes in the area (according to Minnesota DNR), fishing enthusiasts are sure to find a number of excellent spots.

Grand Rapids is about an hour and a half drive from the closest major airport, Duluth International Airport, or three hours north from the famously friendly Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Some of the safest roads in the country are in Minnesota, so the Land of 10,000 Lakes is also a superb choice for a road trip if you want to explore further beyond Grand Rapids.