Minnesota's Cozy Town With Inviting Shops, Fishing, And Trails Is A Hidden Gem Surrounded By Lakes
While the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul are full of fun and exciting things to do, Northern Minnesota is full of beautiful nature and relaxed small towns. Drive the North Shore Scenic Byway along Lake Superior for gorgeous lake views, and visit Minnesota's oldest state park, Itasca State Park, which is home to the headwaters of the Mississippi River. But go beyond the hotspots and into Itasca County, where you'll find Grand Rapids, an authentic Northwoods small town.
Grand Rapids is a charming place, with a smattering of attractions and excellent access to nature and lakes. Fans of "The Wizard of Oz" can't miss a visit to the Judy Garland Museum, housed in the birthplace of the famous actress. Transport yourself to Oz and follow the Yellow Brick Road, a paved pathway at the historic Old Central School — the building dates to 1895 and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Beyond these landmarks, there are local independent shops to keep you busy and plenty of outdoor activities on the trails and lakes for an escape in nature.
Discover boutiques and trails in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids has a number of unique shops if you're after some retail therapy. Travel blogger Look About Lindsey recommends Lake and Company Shop, a socially conscious store with Minnesota-focused items. Stop by Sandy's Northwoods Candy, an old-fashioned candy store, and pick up locally grown fruit and veg plus baked goods at Grand Rapids Farmers' Market. Literary lovers will enjoy a trip to Wildflower Bookshop, an independent bookstore that also hosts book clubs. Relax over a coffee at Brewed Awakenings Coffeehouse, which serves hot drinks, sweet treats, and tasty lunch dishes.
More active explorers will want to hit the many trails around Grand Rapids. Along with hiking and biking trails, there are also trails for cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, and snowmobiling in winter. Tioga Recreation Area offers 25 miles of mountain bike trails, with trails suitable for both beginner and expert riders. Enjoy beautiful Northwoods scenery on the Mesabi Trail, which takes riders on over 150 miles of paved trail from Grand Rapids to Ely. The 165-mile Taconite Trail also runs between Grand Rapids and Ely, and is popular for snowmobiling.
Hikers will want to head out on the Sylvan Point Trail, an easy 2-mile trail in Grand Rapids with great views of the river. For a longer adventure, explore the 13-mile Simpson Creek Trail. Located in Chippewa National Forest, you'll hike through peaceful pine forest, spotting birds like bald eagles and loons on the way.
Relax and fish at the many lakes around Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is surrounded by lakes — there are over 1,000 lakes in the Grand Rapids area, according to Visit Grand Rapids. When the weather is nice, go swimming at one of the beaches and soak up the sun. O'Brien Reservoir is perfect for families thanks in part to its playground for kids, or visit the sandy Tioga Beach on Pokegama Lake. In general, Pokegama Lake is a popular summer destination, as it spans 6,612 acres and offers lots of fun activities. Look About Lindsey recommends renting a pontoon on the lake to explore the lake's many bays and live the relaxing lake life. For a scenic escape, head to Turtle Lake near Marcell, a stunning lake I've visited throughout my life, which embodies the peaceful spirit and beauty of the Northwoods.
Anglers will love fishing at the many lakes around Grand Rapids. Largemouth bass, northern pike, smallmouth bass, walleye, and crappies can all be found here. Fish Brain notes Pokegama Lake, Deer Lake, and the Mississippi River are the top three spots for fishing in the area. But with 618 fishing lakes in the area (according to Minnesota DNR), fishing enthusiasts are sure to find a number of excellent spots.
Grand Rapids is about an hour and a half drive from the closest major airport, Duluth International Airport, or three hours north from the famously friendly Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. Some of the safest roads in the country are in Minnesota, so the Land of 10,000 Lakes is also a superb choice for a road trip if you want to explore further beyond Grand Rapids.